Katy Perry Concerts In Thailand As Russell Brand Sentenced

Katy Perry earned $4 million performing in Phang Nga, Thailand, just before ex-husband Russell Brand received a 10-year jail term for rape and sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court.

Katy Perry performed a high-profile private concert in Phang Nga, Thailand, generating approximately $4 million in fees just days before her former husband, Russell Brand, was sentenced to prison. The singer arrived via private jet for the Saturday night event, maintaining a sharp professional focus while Brand awaited sentencing in a cell at HMP Wandsworth in south London.

Russell Brand Sentencing Details

Russell Brand, 51, was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London of one count of rape and three sexual assaults against four women between 2004 and 2009. Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the verdict on Monday, ordering the British comedian to serve a total prison term of 10 years and six months.

Also read Katy Perry Prepares to Reveal Secrets of Dark Marriage to Russell Brand Following His Conviction

Katy Perry Thailand Event Mechanics

The star, aged 42, flew into the tropical destination to perform for employees of the Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz. The company organized a lavish five-day retreat in the Khao Lak luxury resort area following its acquisition by Google for $32 billion in March, with the performance estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million.

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Witness Accounts Of Party Atmosphere

One attendee, an upmarket caterer at the event, described Perry as friendly and happy while noting she did not mention her ex-husband at all. The caterer stated the singer seemed 'a world away' from the legal proceedings occurring thousands of miles away, appearing to enjoy her life and the concert experience fully.

Court Ruling And Future Implications

Brand now faces losing part of his estimated £15 million fortune through compensation and civil claims while serving his sentence. Judge Bennathan characterized Brand as a sexual predator who believed fame allowed him to act without rules, emphasizing that victims retain the right to demand justice regardless of their attire or actions.