Katy Perry Comments on Russell Brand After Sexual Assault Convictions

Katy Perry revisits 2012 remarks about ex Russell Brand following his UK rape convictions. Details on their marriage, divorce, and her current relationship with Justin Trudeau.

Musician Katy Perry has drawn renewed attention to a past comment regarding her ex-husband, comedian Russell Brand, following his recent criminal convictions. The pop star previously stated during a UK concert that Brand should be in jail, a remark that has taken on significant weight after a UK court ruled him guilty of serious sexual offenses.

The incident originated from Perry's appearance at the Blenheim Palace Festival in Oxfordshire last July. During a fan question-and-answer session, an attendee asked her to act out her reaction to seeing her former spouse. Perry responded by saying she hoped he was not present and added that he should be in jail.

Also read Russell Brand Trial: Katy Perry Omitted By Prosecutors

Legal Verdict At Southwark Crown Court

Russell Brand faced trial at Southwark Crown Court last week. The judge and jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault charges. These convictions have retroactively contextualized Perry's earlier public statements regarding the comedian and former actor. The legal proceedings concluded with Brand receiving a final verdict for his actions during the period in question.

History Of Marriage And Divorce

Perry, age 42, and Brand were married in India in October 2010. The union took place during a six-day Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India. Notable guests at the wedding included Sean Combs, Jonathan Ross, and David Walliams. The couple remained together for approximately 14 months before their relationship ended.

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Russell Brand filed for divorce on December 30, 2011. He ended the marriage by sending a text message to Perry shortly before she was scheduled to perform on stage. Perry later cited Brand's jealousy regarding her rising career success as a factor in their separation.

Recent Relationships And Public Life

Katy Perry is currently in a relationship with Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada. Trudeau, age 54, separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in 2023. Perry and Trudeau began dating the month after Perry split from her previous partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry and Bloom, age 49, had a decade-long relationship. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove, and split in June 2025. Photographs of Perry and Trudeau kissing on a yacht became public in October 2025. Perry described Trudeau as the love of her life during interviews promoting her concert film.

Perry Concert Film And Tour Details

The singer discussed her personal life while promoting Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. The concert film features interviews where Perry reflects on her recent years and relationships. Her professional schedule continues with tour dates and media appearances across multiple markets.

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The juxtaposition of Perry's past comments and the recent legal outcome highlights the intersection of celebrity culture and judicial processes. Fans and media outlets continue to analyze the timeline of her public statements versus the private realities of her past marriage. The case remains a focal point for discussions on accountability in the entertainment industry.