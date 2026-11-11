Russell Brand Sentenced to 10.5 Years for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Katy Perry, his ex-wife, reportedly said before his conviction that her ex should be in jail.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, handed down in a London court.

His ex-wife Katy Perry had reportedly said her ex should be in jail months before his guilty verdict. Perry made the comment during a performance in Oxfordshire, England, on July 1. She was playing an interactive game with the audience, instructing them to act out spotting an ex, when she reportedly told them her ex should be in jail. Brand, 51, was convicted last week in a London court.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison Following Resurfaced Hong Kong Video Evidence

Prison Transfer and Financial Risks

The disgraced comedian will eventually be transferred to a different prison taking security, safety and rehabilitation needs into account, according to former inmate Sahota. Sahota told the Sun that Brand will need to survive until he gets his permanent move. He added that Brand has been praying for hours on end while behind bars. Brand could also lose some of his estimated 20 million dollar fortune in compensation and civil claims, a top British lawyer told the Daily Mail.

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Perry and Brand began dating in 2009 and married in October 2010. They split in 2011 after 14 months of marriage, with Brand dumping Perry via text. The divorce was finalized in July 2012. The brutal text moment was captured in her documentary Katy Perry: Part Of Me.

The text came just minutes before Perry was due to perform to thousands in Brazil. The film showed Perry sobbing uncontrollably as her team comforted her backstage. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry said Brand was a very smart man and she was in love with him when she married him. She said she had not heard from him since he texted her saying he was divorcing her on December 31, 2011.

Katy Perry Reveals Marriage Secrets

Perry also said she felt a lot of responsibility for the marriage ending, but then found out the real truth, which she could not disclose because she keeps it locked in a safe for a rainy day. Earlier, she had told Vogue that Brand wanted an equal but could not handle the equalness. She added that Brand did not like the atmosphere of her being the boss on tour.

She said it was very hurtful and very controlling, which was upsetting. While she felt responsible for ending the marriage, she ultimately decided the split was not because of her but beyond her, and she moved on. In the years since, Perry has maintained what fans have described as a dignified silence about the break-up. But that could soon change.

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The Mail on Sunday reported that sources close to the star claim she was waiting for the outcome of Brand's trial before finalizing a deal to detail her dark marriage to the star. On Sunday, just hours before Brand was sentenced, Perry was seen looking jubilant at Lauren Sanchez's book launch. She flashed a big smile while dressed in black capris and a cranberry-colored cardigan, appearing alongside fellow A-listers.

Perry Appears at Book Launch Event

Sanchez wrote on Instagram beneath a snap of smiling Perry, Yesterday we brought winter to LA, and friends, their kids, and Santa all showed up for a reindeer who can't read a compass. The post shared on Monday promoted her book The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole. On the same day in London, Brand faced a starkly different reality. He was handed down the 10-and-a-half year sentence.

The disgraced comedian could also stand to lose some of his estimated 20 million dollar fortune in compensation and civil claims, a top British lawyer told the Daily Mail last week. Brand was seen with Perry at the Grammy Awards in 2011. Perry was seen performing in England on July 1, reportedly telling audience members her ex should be in jail during the show.

Perry and Brand were married for 14 months from October 2010 to December 2011, and their divorce was finalized in July 2012.