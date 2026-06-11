Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: The love of life?

Katy Perry, 41, has just announced that Justin Trudeau, 54, is ‘the love of life’, having met him shortly after her break-up with actor Orlando Bloom last summer. The author expresses skepticism about the relationship, citing the speed at which it was launched and the potential for heartbreak.

A couple of years ago, a dear friend of mine went through a hideous divorce after discovering her husband had been cheating on her with an old flame he’d reconnected with over social media.

She met someone she truly believed was the love of her life on a dating app, but their relationship ended badly. Katy Perry, 41, has just announced that Justin Trudeau, 54, is ‘the love of life’, having met him shortly after her break-up with actor Orlando Bloom last summer. I can’t help but roll my eyes in the same way I did when my friend announced she’d fallen for someone because he liked oat milk in his decaf coffee





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