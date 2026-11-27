Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau reveal lavish Orient Express journey from Paris to Venice, costing £80,000 per night, featuring private carriages and gold baths.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently shared exclusive insights into their extravagant travel experience aboard the Orient Express, a legendary train service known for its opulence and historical prestige. The American pop star, aged 42, and the former Prime Minister of Canada, aged 54, documented their luxurious carriage accommodations during a high-profile journey traveling from Paris to Venice. This exclusive trip, which costs an astonishing £80,000 per night, highlights the couple's access to some of the world's most exclusive travel experiences while they continue their European tour.

Lavish Orient Express Accommodations

Inside the private carriage, Katy Perry showcased a gold roll-top bathtub, posting a photograph of herself submerged in the water alongside a video clip of her gazing out the window from the tub. The interior of the carriage featured a white linen-covered table equipped with an ornate gold lamp, creating a refined dining atmosphere. Perry wore a champagne satin and silk minidress from the designer brand De La Vali, a garment that retails for £660, while Trudeau opted for a crisp white tuxedo for the evening. The couple spent their time playing card games over dinner and cocktails, enjoying the privacy of their dedicated carriage space.

Also read Katy Perry Selfies with Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron in Europe

European Tour Stops And Sightings

The journey is part of a broader European itinerary that has taken the couple through several major cultural capitals, including Barcelona, Milan, and Paris, before arriving in Venice. Upon disembarking the Orient Express in the Italian city, Perry appeared in a stylish black dress with gold buttons, accessorized with ballet pumps as she held hands with Trudeau. During their travels, the pair encountered French President Emmanuel Macron, aged 48, resulting in a memorable interaction. Perry shared a selfie on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the couple in a close embrace with President Macron smiling directly behind them, an image that generated significant discussion among her online followers.

Public Reactions And Fan Comments

The appearance of President Emmanuel Macron in the couple's photo sparked a wave of humorous commentary on social media platforms, with fans joking about the unexpected presence of a head of state. One user quipped that the President appeared to have accidentally walked into someone else's date, while another suggested Katy Perry was collecting world leaders like side missions in a video game. These comments reflected the general amusement regarding the juxtaposition of a pop star's personal life with high-level political figures. The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 and officially confirmed their relationship later that year, making their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026.

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Russell Brand Legal Context

The current public attention surrounding Katy Perry also involves recent legal developments concerning her ex-husband, actor Russell Brand, aged 51. Brand was recently convicted of rape and sexual assault, resulting in a prison sentence of ten and a half years. His legal team successfully argued that his marriage to Perry was irrelevant to the allegations against him, and prosecutors agreed not to mention her during the proceedings. The couple met in 2009 while Brand was filming the movie Get Him To The Greek and married in a Hindu ceremony in India the following year, but their marriage ended in 2011 via text message just moments before Perry was scheduled to go on stage.

Future Travel And Public Statements

While Perry has not spoken directly about the conviction, she has previously hinted at knowing significant details about Brand's private behavior, stating in the summer that he should be in jail. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, she described the marriage as controlling and hurtful, noting that she felt a responsibility for its end but kept locked away the real truth she could not disclose at the time. As she continues her travels with Trudeau, Perry maintains a focus on her current activities and the luxurious experiences her new relationship affords her, contrasting sharply with her past public statements regarding her former marriage. The couple's travels remain a significant point of interest for media outlets and fans following their high-profile romance.