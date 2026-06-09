Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Red Carpet Embrace Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

At the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau shared a moment that ignited baby rumors. The former prime minister placed his hand on Perry's stomach, a move she gently removed, leading fans to speculate about a possible pregnancy. Despite the buzz, insiders confirm that Perry is not expecting, though the couple is in a happy phase and may consider children in the future.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked widespread speculation about a possible pregnancy following a notably intimate moment at the world premiere of her concert film , Katy Perry : The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, at the Tribeca Festival .

The former Canadian prime minister, 54, placed his hand on the 41-year-old singer's stomach during a red-carpet embrace, a gesture that was quickly yet gently removed by Perry herself. Video of the interaction circulated widely, prompting fans to dissect the body language on social media. Some interpreted the hand-on-belly move as a telltale sign, while others suggested it might have been a deliberate attempt to generate rumors.

The singer further fueled curiosity during a post-screening Q&A when she referred to Trudeau as the love of my life. This isn't the first time pregnancy rumors have surrounded the couple; earlier in the year, Perry was photographed wearing loose clothing and draping a robe over her midsection during a daytime outing with Trudeau in Montecito, California, which also set off online chatter.

However, insiders have consistently shut down the speculation, confirming to the Daily Mail that Perry is not pregnant. According to a source, the couple is simply enjoying a euphoric honeymoon phase and is not opposed to starting a family in the future, but for now, they are focused on their relationship and their children from previous relationships.

While some fans were delighted by the public display of affection, others criticized Trudeau's physicality, and some commenters identifying as Canadians expressed disapproval of his behavior post-premiership. The embrace, whether a calculated tease or a genuine affectionate moment, has undoubtedly kept the couple in the spotlight, with many observers eager to see if the next chapter will include a baby





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Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Pregnancy Rumors Red Carpet Tribeca Festival Concert Film Embrace Baby Speculation Relationship

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