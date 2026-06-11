Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's declarations of love

Katy Perry, 41, has just announced that Justin Trudeau, 54, is ‘the love of life’, but the author cautions against rushing into declarations of love. The author shares their own experience of a friend who met someone they believed was the love of their life but their relationship ended badly.

A couple of years ago, a dear friend of mine went through a hideous divorce after discovering her husband had been cheating on her with an old flame he’d reconnected with over social media.

She met someone she truly believed was the love of her life on a dating app, but their relationship ended badly. Katy Perry, 41, has just announced that Justin Trudeau, 54, is ‘the love of life’, but I’m instantly wary when a couple rushes into declarations of love. Haven’t all the self-help books Perry’s read taught her that a healthy adult relationship doesn’t involve cosplaying a Disney Princess





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Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Love Relationship Declarations Of Love Caution Friend Friend's Experience Dating App Relationship Ending Badly

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: The love of life?Katy Perry, 41, has just announced that Justin Trudeau, 54, is ‘the love of life’, having met him shortly after her break-up with actor Orlando Bloom last summer. The author expresses skepticism about the relationship, citing the speed at which it was launched and the potential for heartbreak.

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