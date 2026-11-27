Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau share exclusive details of their £80,000 per night Orient Express journey from Paris to Venice, featuring a private carriage and lavish amenities.

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau have provided an exclusive look into their high-end travel experience aboard the Orient Express train. The couple traveled from Paris to Venice in a private carriage, enjoying a lavish journey that costs £80,000 per night. The singer, 42, and the former prime minister of Canada, 54, shared photos and clips from their trip on social media, highlighting the opulence of their mode of transport.

Perry and Trudeau Enjoy Private L'Observatoire Carriage Amenities

The couple reserved L'Observatoire, a personal carriage that was added to the train service last year. This exclusive space features a double bedroom, a dining area, and a library containing 1,000 books. The carriage is equipped with skylights that have built-in windscreen wipers to ensure comfort during rain. The couple also had access to an endless supply of caviar and champagne throughout their journey.

Also read Katy Perry Selfies with Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron in Europe

Katy Perry shared images of herself relaxing in a gold roll-top bath, which was prepared by a dedicated butler available for their needs. The train does not slow down during the soak to prevent splashing, a feature that was reportedly reversed for British monarchs on the royal train. The carriage is positioned at the end of the train, ensuring privacy from other travelers. Perry wore a champagne satin and silk minidress from De La Vali, which retails for £660 or $730, while Justin Trudeau wore a white tuxedo.

Stakeholder Reactions and Celebrity Encounters on European Tour

The couple recently bumped into French president Emmanuel Macron, 48, during their European tour. Perry shared a selfie on her Instagram on Wednesday, showing her in a sweet embrace with Trudeau while Macron stood behind them smiling. Fans reacted with amusement to the photo, with some joking that the president had accidentally walked into their date. Another fan noted that Perry appeared to be collecting world leaders like side missions during her travels.

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Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 and confirmed their relationship later that year. They made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026. The pair have been traveling extensively through Europe, having stopped in Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and Venice. Perry wore a low-cut black dress with gold buttons and ballet pumps as she held hands with Trudeau while stepping off the train in Venice.

Impact of Perry's Ex-Husband Russell Brand Conviction on Public Narrative

This appearance comes amid claims that Perry plans to reveal secrets about her marriage to her ex-husband, Russell Brand, 51. Brand was recently convicted of rape and sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. His legal team successfully argued that his marriage to Perry was irrelevant to the allegations, and prosecutors agreed not to mention her. The couple met while Brand was filming Get Him To The Greek in 2009 and married in a Hindu ceremony in India the following year.

Their marriage ended in 2011, with Brand ending it via text moments before Perry was due on stage. Perry has hinted that she knows more about Brand's behavior, stating in the summer that he should be in jail. In a 2013 Vogue interview, Perry described Brand as controlling and hurtful, noting that he could not handle her independence. She mentioned keeping the full truth locked away for a future time, adding context to the current public interest in her personal life.