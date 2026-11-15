Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Redefine Red Carpet Style with Contrasting Looks

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have become a stylish fixture on the event circuit, blending her maximalist fashion with his classic tailoring at recent appearances including the Baby2Baby Gala and the Lucas Museum opening.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau may have, at first, seemed like an unlikely pairing, but they have their red carpet style as a couple down to a fine art.

The pop star and former Canadian prime minister are becoming regular fixtures on the event circuit, and while their respective wardrobes might come from very different worlds, they’ve found a winning formula: classic suits and tailoring for Trudeau, and a willingness to let Perry’s more maximalist fashion do the talking. Last night, the couple attended the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

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Perry wore a look from Antonio Grimaldi’s spring 2025 couture collection; she donned a strapless, silver sequined minidress layered over a floor-length champagne satin skirt, with a dramatic, sweeping cape falling from the back. She paired it with nude Paris Texas sandals, glittering earrings, and a sleek, flicked-out black bob. Trudeau, meanwhile, looked every inch her date in a white tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, black trousers, and a black bow tie.

The pair made their official red carpet couple debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, where they attended the premiere of Perry’s concert film,. There, Perry opted for a vintage spring 1987 Lanvin gown, with sculptural, cone-like embellishments and soft white draping. Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit and crisp white shirt. While Katy Perry tends to embrace the directional and unexpected, Justin Trudeau provides the suitably understated counterpart.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. . Perry wore a white velvet gown from Christian Siriano’s spring 2027 collection, with an asymmetrical sculptural neckline and a slinky, floor-skimming silhouette. Trudeau wore a black suit and open-necked white shirt.

The two posed arm in arm in their monochromatically matched looks. I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton event, she dipped into the archives for a Roberto Cavalli spring 2004 printed cutout gown and leather bustier set, accessorized with an embellished suede Dior Saddle bag from John Galliano’s 2004 era.

There’s no shortage of personality in her wardrobe—even when she’s And while Trudeau is unlikely to start experimenting with the archives or anything so sparkly himself, he’s proving a reliable red carpet partner, sartorially speaking. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion