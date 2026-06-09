Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Lifetimes Tour' Film Premiere

At the Tribeca Festival, Katy Perry premiered her concert film 'The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' alongside Justin Trudeau, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Perry discussed the demanding tour, personal resilience, and her new love, while Trudeau joined in the festivities.

Katy Perry 's concert film ' Katy Perry : The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2026 in New York, with Canadian politician Justin Trudeau joining her for the red carpet debut.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the full-length film captures the sci-fi-inspired production of Perry's tour supporting her sixth studio album, filmed in Paris in November 2025. The show featured elaborate staging including Perry singing upside down and riding a winged creature as she performed many of her biggest hits. Perry reflected on the personal challenges she faced during the tour, describing the previous year as one of the hardest of her life, though she did not specify details.

She alluded to ending her engagement with Orlando Bloom and facing backlash after joining other celebrities aboard a controversial trip. Despite these difficulties, she credited her resilience and promises to fans, her daughter, and herself for carrying her through. She also shared how her life changed during the tour, particularly regarding her relationship with Trudeau.

'I would say now, at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love. After that show, I met the love of my life,' she said. Trudeau was seen singing along during the screening, and the couple held hands, shared kisses, and stood to dance during the closing performance of 'Firework.

' Perry also sat among fans, known as KatyCats, and the power briefly went out during the screening, which only heightened the lively atmosphere. Looking ahead, Perry announced she built a new show for summer festivals in Europe, kicking off June 18 in Santiago, Spain, with over 20 dates planned.

The article notes that Perry had wanted to bring her tour to more global regions like India, the Philippines, Indonesia, other parts of South Asia, and Africa, but economic and physical constraints-including her role as a mother-prevented those legs, making the concert film an alternative for international fans. The premiere highlighted both the artistic spectacle of her tour and the personal milestone of her relationship with Trudeau, set against a backdrop of professional perseverance and private hardship





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Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Tribeca Festival Concert Film The Lifetimes Tour Live From Paris Paul Dugdale Pop Star Relationship Katycats Tour Challenges Resilience Firework Summer Festivals

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