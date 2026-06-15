Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Enjoy Family Picnic in Santa Barbara, Showcasing Their Anchored Romance

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen on a family picnic in Santa Barbara, sharing affectionate moments and spending time with their children. The outing comes after Perry described Trudeau as the 'love of my life' who has grounded her following a difficult period after her split from Orlando Bloom.

The singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted enjoying a family picnic in Santa Barbara , California, showcasing their romantic relationship.

The couple, who recently made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Perry's concert film in New York, appeared deeply in love as they shared kisses, nuzzled noses, and relaxed on a red-checkered blanket in a park. Perry, 41, drove the group in her vintage Moke vehicle before they set up the picnic. She wore a white top, striped linen trousers, and flip-flops, later going barefoot and removing her straw hat.

Trudeau, 52, wore an olive-green T-shirt and navy cargo shorts, also going barefoot. They were joined by Perry's mother Mary, her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove (with ex-fiance Orlando Bloom), and Trudeau's twelve-year-old son Hadrien (with estranged wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau). The adults spent time with the children at a playground while also stealing moments of intimacy. This public outing follows Perry's recent declaration that Trudeau is the "love of my life" and has provided her with a grounding influence.

In an interview with People magazine, Perry explained that after meeting Trudeau she felt "anchored," comparing herself to a "rainbow kite" that needs grounding. She described feeling more whole and grounded in many aspects of her life. The singer reflected on the difficult period in 2025 when her engagement to Orlando Bloom ended, calling it "one of the hardest" times and saying she walked "through the fire" for her fans, her daughter, and herself.

Perry emphasized that every day is a chance to evolve and be a better person, noting she has embraced her 40s and is now a more grounded individual. Trudeau stepped down as Canada's prime minister in 2025, and the couple's relationship has become more public since the New York premiere. Their sunny day in Santa Barbara highlighted their blended family dynamic and the apparent stability their romance has brought to Perry's life after previous tumultuous relationships





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