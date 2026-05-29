Katy Perry and Chief Keef End Decade-Long Feud with Legendary Lovers Remix Collaboration

Katy Perry and Chief Keef have reconciled over a decade after a bitter social media dispute, collaborating on a remix of her 2013 track 'Legendary Lovers'. The unexpected partnership follows their 2013 altercation where Chief Keef threatened Perry after she criticized his song 'Hate Bein' Sober'. Both artists later apologized, and now they've officially put the past behind them, sparking fan excitement.

In a surprising turn of events that has captured the attention of music fans worldwide, pop superstar Katy Perry and rapper Chief Keef have ended a decade-long feud, announcing a collaborative remix of Perry's 2013 track 'Legendary Lovers'.

The collaboration, revealed on Thursday, marks a stunning reconciliation between the two artists, who were once embroiled in a bitter public dispute. The origins of their conflict trace back to 2013 when Perry, then promoting her album 'Prism', publicly criticized Chief Keef's hit single 'Hate Bein' Sober' on Twitter. Her comment, expressing 'serious doubt for the world' upon hearing the track, ignited a heated exchange.

Chief Keef, then a teenager, responded with a barrage of expletives, calling Perry a derogatory term and threatening physical violence, even vowing to release a diss track against her-a project that never materialized. The fallout was severe, with Chief Keef's harsh words making headlines and Perry briefly deactivating her Twitter account amid the backlash.

However, the story took a turn toward resolution when both artists eventually issued apologies on social media. Perry clarified that she had not realized Chief Keef was featured on the song she criticized, while Chief Keef reciprocated with a conciliatory message, stating he was 'a lover not a hater.

' Their exchange concluded with Perry tweeting a heartfelt apology and Chief Keef responding in kind, effectively squashing the beef. Fast forward to the present, the pair were spotted meeting in a nighttime parking lot, a moment captured by fans and shared widely online. Perry later posted photos on Instagram, dubbing the encounter a 'legendary link up' and referencing the new remix.

Visual evidence showed them sharing a friendly one-arm hug, with Perry even donning a red zip-up hoodie-a gift from Chief Keef's Glo Gang brand-symbolizing their renewed camaraderie. The remix of 'Legendary Lovers' is now officially released, merging Perry's pop sensibilities with Chief Keef's distinctive drill style. Fans have reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm, flooding social media with memes and comments about the duo going 'from enemies to lovers.

' Many praised the chemistry evident in their interactions, noting how Perry leaned in attentively during their conversation, while others highlighted the cultural significance of such an unexpected collaboration. The partnership also reflects a broader trend of artists bridging genre divides and overcoming past conflicts in the modern music landscape. For Perry, known for her chart-topping pop anthems, this move signals a continued embrace of edgier, cross-genre experimentation.

For Chief Keef, a pioneer of Chicago drill music, the collaboration introduces his sound to a wider pop audience, further cementing his influence beyond hip-hop circles. The release of the remix not only celebrates artistic synergy but also underscores the power of reconciliation in an industry often marked by rivalry.

As both artists move forward, their story serves as a reminder that even the most public feuds can be resolved with maturity and mutual respect, much to the delight of their fans





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