Katy crash: Tesla crashes into house on Rose Hollow Lane, elderly woman killed

Two people were taken to the hospital after a Tesla crashed into a home in Katy on Friday night, officials said.

until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County , Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Colorado County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Walker County, Houston County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Brazos County A woman has died, and a man was taken to the hospital after a Tesla crashed into a home in Katy on Friday night, officials said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane. Officials said a woman in her 70s was pinned and injured by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman is dead, and a man was taken to the hospital after a Tesla crashed into a home in Katy on Friday night, officials said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.





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