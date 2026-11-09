Katy bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash going to work, drive charged

A woman riding her bike to work late Sunday evening is dead after being hit by a vehicle along a Katy roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A woman in her early 20s riding a bicycle to work was struck and killed by an SUV late Sunday night in Katy. The SUV driver fled the scene in another car, but deputies later tracked her down at a nearby residence and arrested her.

A woman riding her bike to work late Sunday evening is dead after being hit by a vehicle along a Katy roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Harris County sheriff’s deputies were called out around 10 p.m. to Pitts Road near the intersection of Clay Road following reports of a severe crash. According to Deputy Jospeh Anderson, an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy noticed an SUV with heavy front-end damage parked at the gas station he was it.

Also read Harris County deputy arrested at Galveston Lone Star Rally

The driver told him she had hit something in the road, officials said. The off-duty deputy went to go check the roadway and found a woman in her early 20s lying on the road just as other deputies and emergency crews arrived. Investigators said the woman was riding her bicycle to her job at a local convenience store when an SUV hit her. Responding deputies immediately began administering CPR, but EMS personnel pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

Authorities say another vehicle arrived to pick up the driver in the SUV from the gas station, and she rode away from the parking lot. Deputies quickly traced the driver to a nearby home, where she was taken into custody without further incident. The driver faces charges of failure to stop and render aid, according to Deputy Anderson. Deputies stated that she showed no signs of intoxication and has been cooperating with investigators.