KATSEYE wins New Artist of the Year at the 52nd American Music Awards

KATSEYE, a global group, has won the New Artist of the Year award at the 52nd American Music Awards. The five young ladies expressed gratitude to BTS for inspiring them to represent their culture globally. They also expressed their mission to celebrate diversity and represent their people and cultures.

KATSEYE group members Yoonchae, Lara Raj, Janice Joostema, Sophia Laforteza and Megan Skiendiel accept the New Artist of the Year award onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards.

The global group shouted out a fellow world-conquering pop group for paving the way for their award-winning moment. BTS Pops Out at the 2026 American Music Awards to Deliver Unforgettable Show-Opening Performance "We want to give a special shout-out to BTS tonight for inspiring us to represent our culture at a global scale," said group member Sophia Laforteza after thanking key behind-the-scenes players such as HYBE’s Chairman Bang and Geffen Records CEO John Janick.

Each of the five young ladies delivered a bite-sized acceptance speech, with Lara Raj later noting, "We’ve always been on a mission to celebrate diversity and represent our people and our cultures. "





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KATSEYE New Artist Of The Year American Music Awards BTS Grammy Awards Andrews-Phillips Music Award Lauren And Mimi Birnholz

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