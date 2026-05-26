KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza and Others Perform at 2026 American Music Awards

The girl group KATSEYE, featuring Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Yoonchae, and Megan Skiendiel, performed at the 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026. The group sang ‘Pinky Up’ while performing a fiery medley with numerous colored costumes and a backdrop of plush toy figures.

Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Yoonchae and Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE perform on stage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas.

, hands down, with the girl group singing “Pinky Up” for the crowd in Las Vegas on Monday . The Pussycat Dolls Return to 2026 American Music Awards With Fiery Medley Featuring Busta Rhymes Performing at the center of an explosion of colors and choreography, members Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae wowed the crowd in outfits comprised of miniature plushies while a vibrant teddy-bear-esque figure stood tall in the background.

“We’re screaming from cloud nine/ No one can touch us if they tried/ Ooh, but it’s a state of mind,” the ladies sang while twisting, turning and twerking on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. EP, which will drop in August.

The group’s AMAs performance comes as EYEKONs have been adjusting to the absence of Manon, who was not present on stage after going on hiatus in February “to focus on her health and well-being,” KATSEYE is up for three AMAs in 2026, earning nods for new artist of the year, best music video for single “Gnarly” and breakthrough pop artist. The members provided just one of many performances at this year’s ceremony, which was kicked off by BTS singing “Hooligan” and also included live showcases from sombr, Karol G, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block and more.are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a joint venture between Eldridge Industries and





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KATSEYE 2026 American Music Awards MGM Grand Garden Arena Pinky Up Colorful Costumes Plush Toy Figures

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