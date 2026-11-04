KATSEYE Postpones Michigan Concert Due to Megan Skiendiel Illness

KATSEYE cancels their Nov. 3 Little Caesars Arena show in Michigan as member Megan Skiendiel falls ill, with tickets remaining valid for a rescheduled date.

K-pop girl group KATSEYE has officially postponed their scheduled performance at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan on Tuesday night, November 3, 2026. The cancellation affects the final stop of their current WILDWORLD TOUR leg in the United States and leaves fans who traveled to Culver City and surrounding areas disappointed.

Reason For Performance Cancellation

The primary cause for the sudden schedule change is illness within the group. A statement released hours before the event confirmed that member Megan Skiendiel was unwell and unable to perform. The management team emphasized that allowing her time to rest and recover was the priority over proceeding with the show despite fan anticipation.

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Fan Apologies And Ticket Validity

KATSEYE expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to attendees who had made specific travel plans. The group apologized directly on social media, acknowledging the effort fans invested to attend the concert. They assured supporters that their tickets remain valid for the new date once it is announced.

Venue Statement And Next Steps

Little Caesars Arena issued a separate message urging EYEKONS, the official fandom name, to stay patient. The venue confirmed that an email with further information regarding the rescheduled date would be distributed shortly. They thanked attendees for their continued support and understanding during this unexpected disruption to the tour schedule.

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Soundcheck Observations And Crowd Reaction

Reports from inside the arena indicate that the group conducted a VIP soundcheck earlier in the day with Megan absent. She was reportedly resting backstage while the other members prepared. Fans were seated and doors had opened when a postponement message appeared on the big screens roughly forty minutes before the scheduled start time.

Tour Schedule And Future Dates

The WILDWORLD TOUR has seen significant success with sold-out outruns across Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. If Megan recovers promptly, the group is next booked for the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Their 2026 North American run concludes on November 28 in Mexico City.