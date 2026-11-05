KATSEYE Cancels Chicago And Minneapolis Concerts As Megan Skiendiel Falls Ill During Wildworld Tour

KATSEYE cancels November performances at Chicago's United Center and Minneapolis' Target Center because member Megan Skiendiel is ill. All tickets remain valid for new dates.

KATSEYE has officially paused its ongoing Wildworld Tour after member Megan Skiendiel fell ill, causing the immediate cancellation of upcoming concerts in Chicago and Minneapolis. The global girl group announced on Thursday, November 5, that tonight's scheduled performance at Chicago's United Center would not take place due to her health condition. This sudden stop halts the North American leg of the tour just as it gains momentum, leaving fans in the Midwest and Upper Midwest without their expected live entertainment.

The United Center issued a formal statement on social media to alert attendees and prevent unnecessary travel. The message read: We are sorry to share that tonight's KATSEYE show at the United Center has been postponed due to Megan's illness. The venue confirmed that all purchased tickets and VIP packages will automatically remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has not yet been announced. Officials strongly advised fans not to travel to the venue, stating clearly that doors will not open for the original November 5 show.

Also read KATSEYE Postpones Michigan Concert Due to Megan Skiendiel Illness

Minutes after the Chicago announcement, the Target Center in Minneapolis shared a nearly identical statement regarding the group's November 7 concert. While the Minneapolis posting omitted the specific instruction to avoid traveling to the venue, it confirmed the postponement of the show. This synchronized cancellation across two major arenas highlights the central role Megan Skiendiel plays in the group's live performances.

The group has faced health-related scheduling disruptions before, signaling that this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of challenges during this tour cycle. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, November 3, KATSEYE had already postponed a show at Little Caesar's Arena in Michigan. Reports from sources at that venue indicated that the group performed a VIP soundcheck without Megan Skiendiel present.

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This suggests that the touring members attempted to maintain some level of engagement with the audience while managing the member's absence. However, the escalating nature of the illness has now forced a complete halt to the tour in multiple cities, making it impossible for the group to continue without their missing member. The synchronized nature of these recent cancellations underscores the severity of the situation.

Currently, the four touring members of KATSEYE have remained silent on the matter. None of them have posted updates on their personal Instagram profiles regarding the cancellations or Megan Skiendiel's condition. This lack of direct communication from the group stands in contrast to the official statements released by the venues. Meanwhile, members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are known to be on hiatus from the group.

This means only four members are currently active on the road. Their absence has already impacted the group's dynamic, and Megan Skiendiel's illness further reduces the ensemble's ability to perform. Fans are left waiting for official word on when the tour will resume, with no new dates currently set for the postponed Chicago and Minneapolis appearances.

The Wildworld Tour began on September 1 at Dublin's 3Arena and successfully completed a nine-date European leg before shifting to North America on October 13 at Miami's Kaseya Center. The group is scheduled to play arenas through the remainder of 2026, with the final dates of the year set for Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes.

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After a two-month break at the start of next year, KATSEYE plans to resume touring in Asia and Australia for fourteen additional shows. Despite the current setbacks, the tour's initial success reflects the group's strong appeal, bolstered by their recent two Grammy nominations for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance for the song Gabriela. The group's debut EP WILD also soared to number four on the Billboard 200 chart, demonstrating significant commercial viability even amid these logistical disruptions.