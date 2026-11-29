Katseye were forced to postpone their Mexico City concert Saturday — the final date on their ill-fated Wildworld Tour — due to illness.

KATSEYE perform onstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 held at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show in Mexico City is being postponed due to illness,” the girl group wrote on social media hours before the Palacio de los Deportes gig. “We know how much you’ve been looking forward to it, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience.

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” While Katseye promised to find a “new date” for the show, as of now, the Nov. 28 concert marked the last show in what had beentheir concerts in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis earlier this year, citing that member Megan Skiendiel was recovering from a concussion. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Gives Touching Dolly Parton Tributerejoin the group in January , while Bannerman’s return date has not been disclosed.