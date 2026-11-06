Katseye Cancels Chicago and Minneapolis Shows Due to Megan Skiendiel's Health

Katseye postpones November concerts in Chicago and Minneapolis after member Megan Skiendiel suffers a concussion. Details on rescheduling and group updates.

Katseye has officially postponed their upcoming concerts in Chicago and Minneapolis as member Megan Skiendiel recovers from a concussion. A statement released on Thursday, November 5, confirmed the cancellation of the performances at the United Center and the Target Center, which were originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, November 7, respectively. The group expressed deep regret for the disruption, acknowledging the significant effort fans have made to attend.

Recent Performance Cancellations and Delays

This recent decision follows a series of last-minute disruptions for the girl group during their current tour. Earlier in the week, the band was forced to cancel their Detroit show just thirty minutes before doors opened at the Little Caesars Arena. The initial announcement attributed that cancellation to an undisclosed illness affecting Skiendiel. The group stated they needed to ensure she had adequate time to rest and recover, prioritizing her immediate health needs over the scheduled performance.

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The abrupt nature of these cancellations has caused considerable disappointment among the fanbase. The statement posted on November 5 emphasized that the label understands how much fans have looked forward to these shows. It also noted that many attendees have traveled long distances to be present at the venues. The group assured supporters that they do not take these travel commitments lightly and offered sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Group Member Hiatuses and Health Updates

While Skiendiel deals with a concussion, other members are navigating their own health-related pauses. The remaining members of Katseye have publicly supported Manon Bannerman during her continued hiatus from the group. Sophia Laforteza, speaking to Allure in an interview published on Thursday, June 25, stated that it is not the place of the group or anyone else to rush Bannerman's recovery. Laforteza emphasized that the pause is strictly focused on Bannerman's well-being and that the group respects her timeline.

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Health issues have also impacted another member, Sophia Laforteza, who will not be participating in any North American or promotional activities for the remainder of 2026. The label announced that Laforteza is prioritizing her health and well-being with full support and resources. She is scheduled to resume group activities with Katseye beginning in the first week of January 2027. This structured timeline allows for a planned return rather than an indefinite absence.

Live Performances Without Full Lineup

Despite the ongoing health challenges, Katseye has maintained a live performance schedule when possible. The group appeared on stage at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. On Friday, April 10, which marked the first day of the festival, five members took the stage. Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung performed together.

Bannerman, who is 23 years old, was noticeably absent from the Coachella performance. This marked the first time the group performed as a unit of five without Bannerman in front of a major festival audience. The decision to proceed with five members allowed the tour to continue while respecting the individual health needs of the six-member lineup.

Rescheduling Plans and Ticket Information

The label has not yet confirmed the new dates for the Chicago and Minneapolis concerts. The statement concluded with a promise to announce the rescheduled dates as soon as possible. Fans are instructed to hold onto their existing tickets for the upcoming shows. The group expressed excitement about welcoming audiences back to both cities in the near future. They thanked supporters for their continued love, patience, and understanding during this period of uncertainty.