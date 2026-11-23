KATSEYE stars in the upcoming movie trailer for a global girl group competition film. Watch the new preview for the Feb 26 theatrical release.

A new trailer has dropped for a major cinematic project centered on a televised competition series aiming to assemble a "truly global girl group" with contestants from all over the world. Sound familiar? It definitely does to KATSEYE, the real-life girl group that makes a cameo in the film, as shown in a new trailer that dropped Monday (Nov. 23). The preview begins with members Daniela, Sophia, Megan, Lara, and Yoonchae saying in unison, "Hey, it's KATSEYE!" before Yoonchae asks: "Do you have what it takes to debut as the next K-pop superstar?"

Trailer Introduces Lead Character Lizzy Lee

The trailer then introduces viewers to leading lady Lizzy Lee, played by Ji-young Yoo, who is working toward becoming a doctor but dreams of being a star. After seeing KATSEYE's callout, she sends in an audition tape, which leads her to travel to Korea to compete amongst dozens of other hopefuls with varying levels of dance skills, vocal abilities, and humility. This setup mirrors the premise of the 2023 web series that formed KATSEYE, which narrowed down a class of trainees through a combination of judge and fan voting to determine who would earn a spot in what the company billed as the world's first truly global girl group.

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Global Competition Mechanism and Rehearsals

An executive voiceover in the trailer states, "We want to create a truly global girl group with the best talent in the world," shown over scenes of Lee and her competitors in intense rehearsals and performing together on stage. The narrative synopsis explains that a young Korean-American woman has spent her life following the path her family chose for her. However, when she earns a spot in a globally televised competition to form the next K-pop girl group, she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to pursue the dream she must still keep hidden. Surrounded by extraordinary performers from around the world, all competing for just four coveted spots, Lizzy must push herself further than she ever imagined.

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Star-Studded Soundtrack and Cast Announced

Arriving in theaters on Feb. 26 next year, the Benson Lee-directed project will feature a star-studded soundtrack of songs by BTS, aespa, ENHYPEN, Twice, JISOO of BLACKPINK, and, of course, KATSEYE. The film also features an extensive supporting cast including Eric Nam, Jitae Yoo, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Yim Si-wan, Ahin Lee, Aliyah Turner, Renata Vaca, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyongchol Lee, Silia Kapsis, Shana Kim, and Park Jubi. These musical and acting talents converge to support the central story of ambition and cultural exchange.

BTS and ENHYPEN MAMA Awards Connections

While the movie trailer focuses on the new cast and plot, the broader context of the K-pop industry's recent achievements provides a backdrop for such global ambitions. BTS, ENHYPEN, BIGBANG, and Cortis are big winners of the 2026 MAMA Awards, highlighting the continued dominance and influence of these major acts on the international stage. This recognition underscores the high stakes and prestige associated with the K-pop industry, which the film aims to dramatize through the journey of its protagonist Lizzy Lee.