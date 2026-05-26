Katseye Break Through a Giant Pink Teddy Bear to Perform 'Pinky Up' at 2026 AMAs

Watch Katseye perform their latest single 'Pinky Up' at the 2026 American Music Awards. The set marks their first awards show without Manon Bannerman.

The superstar group rolled up on the awards show stage via a massive pink teddy bear outfitted with with giant speakers for paws. In a setting that brought their music video for the hit single to the AMAs, Katseye interrupted a curious tea party to sing their high-energy track amid a cascade of color and floating stuffed animals.

Katseye scored three nominations at this year’s show, including New Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Pop Artist. The group also appeared in the Best Music Video category with “Gnarly,” which is up against releases from Rosalía, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Tyla. The AMAs mark the first awards show appearance from Katseye since the 2026 Grammy Awards, when they performed “Gnarly” as part of the.

While that was only a few months ago, a lot has changed for the group since then. In February, Hybe and Geffen Records announced that Manon Bannerman, one-sixth of the group, would be taking a Their AMAs performance is their first televised appearance as a five-piece, while “Pinky Up” marked the group’s first musical release without Bannerman. The single arrived just in time for Katseye’sin April.

“Coachella has been our number one dream since we became a group,” Lara Raj said at the festival. “I’m so happy you guys get to witness that.

”Meet the Yes Keyboardist Who Also Gave Us 'Video Killed the Radio Star' and 'Heat of the Moment'“I think the fans can really expect to see us explore more areas of our identity when it comes to the things that people have said, whether it’s good or bad,” Sophia Laforteza recently toldabout what the next era of Katseye will hold.

“You can see us touching on that and clapping back at it. We’re starting to do that slowly just on our social media presence and through a lot of the music that we released. ”Phil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would "Contemplate" Future Live PerformancesLittle Sleepies Just Put Parents’ Favorite Pajamas on Sale for Up to 65% Off — Shop Two Piece Sets, Onesies & Blankets





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