Katrina van Dyk's B12 Deficiency Misdiagnosed as Dementia

Interior designer Katrina van Dyk faced dementia fears due to severe confusion and pain. Her GP diagnosed a critical vitamin B12 deficiency linked to pernicious anaemia, revealing the hidden cause of her health crisis.

Interior designer Katrina van Dyk experienced a terrifying health crisis while driving to Bath, a route she had navigated confidently for two decades. At the age of 56, she suddenly lost her spatial awareness and became unable to distinguish left from right at roundabouts. Her 28-year-old son Charlie witnessed her panic and urged her to seek immediate medical attention, suspecting a serious neurological issue.

The Onset of Severe Physical Symptoms

The deterioration began with strange sensations in her hands, which initially tingled and swelled, particularly during the night. The pain was so intense that it woke her at 3 a.m. every morning, severely impacting her ability to perform intricate sewing work for her clients across the Cotswolds and Somerset. She feared she had developed carpal tunnel syndrome or early-onset arthritis, conditions that would have ended her professional career.

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Escalating Cognitive and Balance Issues

As the condition progressed, van Dyk developed poor balance and experienced several falls, leading to a complete loss of spatial awareness. She scraped her car against a bollard and forgot common words, causing episodes of disorientation that terrified her. Her husband David became her primary driver because she felt too anxious to travel alone, marking a dramatic shift in her daily life and independence.

The Critical Blood Test Diagnosis

After five months of suffering, van Dyk finally visited her general practitioner in August. Her blood test results revealed a catastrophic vitamin B12 level of 80ng/L, which is significantly below the normal range of more than 350ng/L and the low threshold of 180ng/L. This deficiency explained the nerve damage, brain fog, and hand pain that had plagued her for months.

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Autoimmune Cause and Emergency Treatment

Doctors identified pernicious anaemia as the underlying cause, an autoimmune condition where the immune system prevents the absorption of vitamin B12 by blocking intrinsic factor in the gut. Unlike dietary deficiencies, this condition requires medical intervention. Van Dyk underwent emergency treatment involving six injections in quick succession, which rapidly alleviated the tingling in her hands and restored her mental clarity.

Recovery and Long-Term Health Management

The interior designer has since resumed her business and reports that her confidence and cognitive function have fully returned. She now undergoes regular testing and receives top-up injections to maintain healthy levels. Her experience highlights the importance of recognizing that symptoms like confusion and pain may signal serious underlying conditions rather than just age-related changes or menopause.