Katrina Law reveals her strong belief that Cote de Pablo will return as Ziva David in NCIS Season 24, envisioning a team-up with Jessica Knight to disrupt Tony DiNozzo.

NCIS continues to integrate returning favorites from the franchise into its Season 24 narrative, with Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly leading the charge in expanded roles. Weatherly's character, Tony DiNozzo, has returned to the Washington Navy Yard not just as a field agent but as the new Director of NCIS, succeeding the late Leon Vance, portrayed by Rocky Carroll. This structural shift in leadership has created a unique dynamic within the bureau, setting the stage for potential reunions with former team members like Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo.

Ziva David Potential Return Timeline

While the narrative groundwork for a Ziva David appearance is firmly established, Showrunner Steven D. Binder previously indicated that a Season 24 return was unlikely. The character's daughter, Tali, attends boarding school in Boston, placing her geographically close to the action, yet a confirmed on-screen reunion remains pending. Despite this earlier statement, the proximity of the character and the evolving storylines suggest that her involvement in bureau missions is a matter of timing rather than possibility.

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Katrina Law Predicts Cote De Pablo Cameo

Katrina Law, who portrays Special Agent Jessica Knight, recently discussed the likelihood of Ziva David's return in an interview with Cinemablend. Law expressed a definitive expectation that Cote de Pablo will step back into the field, describing the scenario as inevitable rather than speculative. She believes the show's current trajectory naturally opens the door for de Pablo to rejoin the team for high-stakes operations, aligning with the character's history as a highly trained special agent.

Jessica Knight And Ziva David Alliance

The connection between Jessica Knight and Ziva David is already woven into the Season 24 plot through their shared interest in monitoring Tony DiNozzo's diet and well-being. Law highlighted this bond as a catalyst for a future mission where Knight and Ziva would team up, combining their specialized skills as agents. This partnership would not only advance the plot but also serve as a comedic foil to DiNozzo's current role, creating tension through their coordinated efforts to keep tabs on him.

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Impact On Tony DiNozzo Character Arc

Law anticipates that the combination of Knight and Ziva's presence would significantly discomfort Michael Weatherly's character, adding a layer of interpersonal dynamics to the series. The envisioned scenario includes the two women engaging in a large-scale fight scene to neutralize a threat, effectively removing DiNozzo from the direct line of fire while they operate. This dynamic reinforces the complex relationships between the former partners and highlights the enduring appeal of their professional and personal histories.

Franchise Evolution And Future Prospects

The integration of Mark Harmon as an older Gibbs in NCIS: Origins and Weatherly's elevated status in the flagship series signals a broader strategy to leverage legacy characters. This approach allows the show to explore new organizational structures while honoring its established lore. As NCIS moves forward, the potential return of Cote de Pablo remains a key element for fans, representing a bridge between the show's past successes and its evolving present.