Richard Lee launches new appeal for his daughter Katrice Lee on her 47th birthday. Over 100 women have falsely claimed identity since 1981 disappearance in Germany.

Richard Lee is launching a renewed appeal for information regarding his daughter Katrice on what would have been her 47th birthday. The search for the missing toddler, who vanished from a supermarket in Paderborn, Germany, over four decades ago, remains as active as ever. Investigators and the Lee family firmly believe that Katrice can still be found and that closure is possible.

The Ministry of Defence recently released an updated photograph depicting how Katrice might look at age 38. This visual reference provides the public with a modernized image of the child who disappeared on November 28, 1981. The release of this image underscores the persistent hope that her fate can finally be uncovered.

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Richard Lee, now 77 years old, has maintained a relentless search for his daughter since that fateful day. He was stationed at a Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes base in Paderborn at the time of the disappearance. He served as a sergeant major in the 15th/19th The King's Royal Hussars of the British Army.

On the day Katrice vanished, the family was shopping for party supplies for her second birthday. Katrice was too restless to sit in the trolley, so her mother, Sharon, carried her around the store. At the checkout, Sharon placed Katrice on the floor for what she believed would be a brief moment while she went to retrieve some crisps from a nearby aisle.

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When Sharon returned, Katrice was gone. A momentary confusion ensued as Sharon assumed Katrice was with her aunt, Wendy, who was also present. Conversely, Wendy believed the child had run off to find her mother. This split-second miscommunication led to Katrice Lee vanishing from the supermarket without a trace, initiating a decades-long ordeal for the family.

Over the last 45 years, the Lee family has faced the emotional toll of more than 100 individuals coming forward with claims of being the missing toddler. These false identifications have caused repeated heartbreak, reopening wounds that had never fully healed. The family has had to endure not only the loss of their daughter but also the distress caused by these opportunistic claims.

Among those who made false allegations was Heidi Robinson, who pleaded guilty to harassment after sending grossly offensive, indecent, and menacing messages to the family on social media. She received an 18-week suspended sentence at Wirral Magistrates' Court and was ordered to undergo mental health treatment. Her actions highlighted the severe emotional impact of such scams on grieving families.

In May of this year, Heather McCord from Staten Island, New York, attempted to travel to the UK to prove her identity as Katrice Lee. McCord set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her trip, claiming she had memories of the kidnapping, including details about an airport with tan square stone tiling. She described walking with her head down while being held by her abductor.

Richard Lee dismissed McCord's claims, describing her as a scammer who was pressing all the right buttons to gain public empathy. He expressed skepticism about her story, noting that she was good at manipulating emotions rather than providing any credible evidence of her identity. The family remains vigilant against such attempts to exploit their tragedy for financial gain.

The strain of the unresolved case ultimately fractured the Lee family's marriage. Richard and Sharon split up in 1989, unable to bear the psychological burden associated with their missing child. Richard revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts in the years following the disappearance, finding it difficult to cope with the pain and uncertainty.

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However, Richard stated that his vow to his older daughter, Natasha, kept him alive. Natasha was seven years old when her sister vanished, and Richard promised her that he would solve the mystery of her sibling's disappearance. This commitment to his surviving child became the driving force behind his continued search and refusal to accept that Katrice was lost forever.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast Katrice Lee: A Father's Story last year, Richard described the initial shock of the disappearance. He recalled his mind going blank with pain and telling Sharon that the investigation would be a long one. The statement proved prophetic, as the case has remained open for over four decades without resolution.

Despite the passage of time and the numerous false leads, Richard Lee holds out hope that he will be reunited with his little girl or at least find answers about her fate. He emphasized that his goal is to get answers about where Katrice is and that he will continue his fight as a father who refuses to give up.

The case remains a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of missing persons cases on families. The release of updated photographs and the ongoing appeals serve as a testament to the Lee family's persistence. As Katrice would have turned 47, the world is reminded that her story is not just a historical footnote but an active investigation with a family still waiting for closure.

Investigators continue to believe that Katrice could still be found, urging anyone with information from the Paderborn supermarket on November 28, 1981, to come forward. The case stands as a testament to the resilience of Richard Lee and the hope that justice can still be served, regardless of the time that has passed since the toddler vanished.