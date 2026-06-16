Kato wins second James Beard Award, Seline’s Dave Beran wins chef honors

Full list of James Beard Foundations 2026 winners.

Sixteen California chefs and restaurants made it to the finals, including five chefs competing for Best Chef in California. Among the Los Angeles County winners are Kato, which took home Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages.

(Its chef and cofounder, Jon Yao,, “If you have any interest in cocktails, begin with one of bar director Austin Hennelly’s liquid riddles. They sound ridiculously complicated yet land so cleanly. ” Dave Beran of Seline won Best Chef, California.

“This has probably been the most difficult year and a half of my life,” he said in his speech. “There were points when I didn’t know if I’d be capable of going to the restaurant the next day. ” Seline opened six weeks before the Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7, 2025. He is also the chef at Pasjoli; both restaurants survived the fires.

, who won competitive James Beard Foundation medallions for Outstanding Chef in 2014 and Outstanding Pastry Chef in 1991. The Los Angeles-based chef, baker, restaurateur and author is co-founder of the Mozza Restaurant Group. She also once made a crème fraîche brioche tart that brought tears to the eyes of Julia Child.won the Humanitarian of the Year Award. Their public charity provides free food relief to underserved communities in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, was among several organizations named as Impact Award honorees. Los Angeles County nominees who went home empty-handed included Kwang Uh of Baroo for Best Chef: California; Gilberto Cetina of Holbox and Niki Nakayama of n/naka for Outstanding Chef; Fátima Juárez of Komal for Emerging Chef, Ki for Best New Restaurant and Jack Benchakul of Endorffeine for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.

The evening’s other notable wins included Adrian Torres of Maximo in West University Place, Texas, who earned a standing ovation after using his acceptance speech for Emerging Chef to say, “I am a proud son of immigrants, I am proud to be an immigrant, I am proud to be a DACA recipient. ” Leishla Maldonado, who won Best Bar for Loma, said during her speech, “To every immigrant kid watching this, there’s room for you at this table.

” A panel of anonymous industry judges, including journalists, previous winners, food professionals and other culinary talent, evaluate nominees on their prowess in the kitchen or behind the bar, as well as their behavioral ethics and treatment of employees. The James Beard Foundation has handed out the awards annually since 1991, save for 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic New this year was the introduction of a plaque awarded to winners, in addition to medallions, so recipients can display the achievement inside bars and restaurants.





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