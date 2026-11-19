The California State Bar has forwarded a complaint against former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia for investigation after she repeatedly identified herself as an attorney despite never being admitted to practice law in any U.S. jurisdiction.

The California State Bar has officially launched a probe into Katie Zacharia, the former White House press secretary, following serious allegations that she falsely presented herself as a licensed attorney. The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability confirmed that the State Bar sent a letter on November 6 notifying them that the complaint filed on October 14 was forwarded for further investigation.

This investigation centers on claims that Zacharia violated California law by repeatedly identifying herself as an attorney on national television and podcasts. The complaint alleges she appeared as a lawyer in at least 18 Fox News appearances dating back to March 2025. It also highlights her claims of serving as outside counsel to the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, and her role as general counsel for Fix California.

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Zacharia has strongly dismissed the complaint as politically motivated. A spokesperson for the former press secretary told Newsweek that these are baseless allegations. The spokesperson added that the complaint is a clear waste of the State Bar's time and resources. They expressed confidence that the matter will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing.

The controversy intensified in October when reporters questioned her legal credentials during her brief stint in the White House. When asked where she had passed the bar exam, Zacharia responded that it was when she moved to China. The Wall Street Journal reported on October 14 that she had not passed the California bar exam, contradicting her public statements.

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Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree in 2011. She reportedly failed the California bar exam that year before moving to Beijing. China does not permit foreign nationals to sit for its bar exam. Any foreign legal qualification would not automatically authorize her to practice law in California under current statutes.

The Campaign for Accountability argued that Zacharia pretended to have authority she lacks. CFA Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith stated that holding herself out as an attorney on news programs was misleading. The group is pleased the California Bar is taking this matter seriously. They want to ensure rules against unlicensed lawyering apply to those with the biggest platforms.

Under California Business and Professions Code Section 6126, anyone not an active member of the State Bar who claims to practice law can face a misdemeanor charge. A conviction can result in up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000. The complaint also asks the Bar to refer potential violations to the Ventura County District Attorney.

President Donald Trump initially defended Zacharia when he announced her appointment. He referred to her as a lawyer and said he was not hiring her to be a lawyer. He stated that her lack of legal credentials probably would not have mattered. He cited her loyalty as the primary reason for her selection.

Zacharia served as White House press secretary for less than a week in October. She was announced on October 9 and took over the role on October 12. After holding just one short press briefing, she left the White House on October 16. This marks the shortest tenure in modern White House history.

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She replaced Karoline Leavitt, who worked on Trump's 2024 reelection campaign. Leavitt became press secretary in January 2025. After a brief time away for maternity leave, Leavitt returned to the briefing room. She later announced her departure to spend more time with her two children.

The State Bar of California confirmed it was aware of the investigation. A spokesperson noted that neither the submission of a complaint nor the conduct of an investigation constitutes a finding of wrongdoing. The investigation remains ongoing as legal advisers review the evidence.

Zacharia's spokesperson expressed concern that the State Bar's letter was made public. They argued that the correspondence was meant to be a private matter. Despite these objections, the public nature of the probe has kept the controversy in the spotlight.

The rules against unauthorized practice of law exist to protect the public from misinformation. Kuppersmith emphasized that meaningful rules must apply to people with significant influence. The case highlights the legal risks of holding oneself out as an attorney without proper licensure.