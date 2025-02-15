Katie Thurston Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Reality TV star Katie Thurston announces her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing her journey of discovery and the steps she's taking to confront the disease.

Katie Thurston , known for her appearance on the reality show 'The Bachelorette', has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer . Thurston, 34, discovered a lump in her breast around 10 o'clock, initially dismissing it as a period symptom or muscle soreness from working out. However, the lump persisted, prompting her to consult a doctor. Despite her initial doubts, Thurston went to the doctor, thinking it would be nothing serious, but she was proven wrong.

She explained that the lump was painful, a factor that led to further hesitation and delay in seeking medical attention. Thurston recalled that a previous benign cyst removed from the same breast felt similar but didn't cause any discomfort. The pain associated with the new lump, though intermittent at first, eventually became a persistent concern. After several months with no improvement, Thurston decided to get it checked out.Following a breast ultrasound and her first mammogram, Thurston underwent multiple biopsies to confirm the presence of cancer. While the tests confirmed cancer, the specific stage and other details are still pending. Thurston is awaiting the results of a lymph node biopsy, which will provide more information about the extent of the disease. She mentioned that she had previously taken a 23andMe test and was informed she did not have the BRCA gene, but plans to undergo updated testing to confirm. Thurston's family has no history of breast cancer. The diagnosis has understandably impacted Thurston's Valentine's Day plans with her fiancé, Jeff Arcuri, whom she became engaged to in late 2024.Thurston shared that she spent her Valentine's Day morning figuring out insurance for New York City and laws on preexisting conditions, as she and Arcuri plan to relocate from California to New York. She has already scheduled appointments for various procedures, including another biopsy, fertility preservation, mental health counseling, surgery, and a meeting with her treatment team to discuss the overall plan, which will include chemotherapy. Thurston also intends to undergo a mastectomy, although the order of the procedures is yet to be determined. She is aware that chemotherapy will affect her fertility and has an appointment with a fertility doctor to preserve her eggs.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breast Cancer Katie Thurston Reality TV Health Diagnosis Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Diagnosed With Breast CancerReality TV personality Katie Thurston, known for her appearance on 'The Bachelorette', reveals her breast cancer diagnosis and shares her emotional journey with fans.

Read more »

'The Bachelorette' Star Katie Thurston Announces Breast Cancer DiagnosisKatie Thurston's sharing a major life update ... telling her fans she's been diagnosed with breast cancer -- and, she plans to share every bit of it.

Read more »

‘Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston diagnosed with breast cancer at age 34: ‘Ready to fight’“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength,” Thurston said of her diagnosis.

Read more »

Katie Thurston of Bachelor Nation Diagnosed with Breast CancerFormer Bachelor Nation lead Katie Thurston reveals her breast cancer diagnosis and the steps she's taking to fight the disease. Her announcement sparks an outpouring of support from fellow reality stars.

Read more »

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Says She's 'Ready to Fight'Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston announced on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Thurston, 34, shared that she is relocating from California to New York with her fiancé, and is facing the diagnosis with strength and determination. She plans to share her journey with others and inspire support for those facing similar challenges.

Read more »

Kirk Herbstreit reveals wife diagnosed with breast cancer after emotional moment in ESPN boothKirk Herbstreit pulled back the curtains on why he was so emotional after Ohio State’s national championship win over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Read more »