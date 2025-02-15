Katie Thurston of Bachelor Nation Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Former Bachelor Nation lead Katie Thurston reveals her breast cancer diagnosis and the steps she's taking to fight the disease. Her announcement sparks an outpouring of support from fellow reality stars.

Former Bachelor Nation lead Katie Thurston shared the difficult news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer . Thurston, 34, took to Instagram on February 15th to reveal her diagnosis, detailing the steps she and her fiancé, Jeff Arcuri, took to begin addressing her health.

\Thurston explained that she spent Valentine's Day figuring out insurance details, scheduling appointments for biopsies, fertility, mental health, and surgery, as well as meeting with her medical team to formulate a comprehensive treatment plan that will include chemotherapy. She acknowledged that accepting her reality was the most challenging aspect, but expressed her determination to fight the disease. \While awaiting further details about the stage of her cancer, Thurston shared that she will undergo another lymph node biopsy for more information. She also mentioned that she previously tested negative for the BRCA gene through a 23andMe test and will be undergoing updated genetic testing to confirm the absence of any genetic predispositions. Thurston emphasized that there is no history of breast cancer in her family. Thurston's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fellow Bachelor Nation members. Former contestants, producers, and hosts shared their well wishes and offered their assistance in any way they could. \Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sarah Herron, Clare Crawley, JoJo Fletcher, Andi Dorfman, Justin Glaze, Mikey Planeta, Emily Maynard, Susie Evans, Thomas Jacobs, Jenn Tran, and Andrew Spencer all expressed their sympathy and encouragement, highlighting Thurston's strength and resilience





