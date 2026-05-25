The drama over the whereabouts of Lee continued to unfold this weekend amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. The businessman vanished on May 13 in what Katie claimed was a kidnapping after he 'went dark' on her. The TV personality alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site.' However, on Saturday, his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – told the Daily Mail that Lee has been arrested by the UAE authorities and is in prison. He said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.'

Katie Price has shared a clip of the moment she sends a voice note to her husband Lee Andrews ' dad Peter after he went 'missing' on May 13.

In a YouTube vlog filmed the week before last, the former glamour model attempts to contact Peter to update him on Lee's whereabouts. The vlog was titled: 'Katie Price Vlog: The morning after my husband goes MISSING.

' She wrote in the caption: 'My head felt like it was about to explode with all the noise and the chaos so it was nice to be about to chill and zen out if only for a moment. It was only the day after he went missing and I was still trying to process it all whilst trying to keep myself busy. This video gives you a unique insight in to how the first few hours played out.





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Peter Dubai Kidnapping Arrest Social Media Phone Fraud

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