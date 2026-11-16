Katie Price confirms she visited ex Lee Andrews in Dubai for cosmetic procedures. She discusses ADHD diagnosis, therapy, and reclaiming her independence from toxic relationships.

Model and television personality Katie Price has confirmed she traveled to Dubai to see her estranged husband Lee Andrews. The forty-eight-year-old celebrity made the visit during a trip focused on undergoing a series of cosmetic surgical treatments. Price stated publicly that she maintains the right to choose her own romantic partners without external interference.

Admits Family Suffering Due to Mental Health

Price opened up about her past struggles, admitting she has put her family through significant hardship over the years. She attributed much of this turbulence to undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. After receiving a formal diagnosis, she began undergoing therapy to process past traumas. She described this process as difficult but necessary for her recovery.

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The mother-of-five reflected on a recent documentary she participated in. Watching her own history on screen helped her realize the extent of her past behavior. She noted that when a person is not mentally well, they often do not understand the impact of their actions on loved ones. This realization has been a pivotal part of her current healing journey.

Reclaims Independence From Controlling Influences

Price emphasized that she is now in complete control of her personal and professional life. She stated she has removed all managers and partners who attempt to control her decisions. The former glamour model explained that she has cut ties with toxic people who might have led her down destructive paths. She described this removal of negative influences as a newfound sense of freedom.

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She highlighted her experience with four previous marriages as evidence of her self-knowledge. Having gone through extensive relationship therapy, she claims to know exactly what she wants in a partner. Price asserted that her family does not have the authority to dictate who she can or cannot be with. She values her autonomy and refuses to explain her personal choices to others.

Cosmetic Procedures And Social Media Activity

The trip to the United Arab Emirates was scheduled for Wednesday to receive specific aesthetic treatments. Price told her co-host and sister Sophie on their podcast that she would be receiving bum filler and facial injectables. She made no effort to hide the purpose of her travel or her intent to see Lee during the visit.

Social media activity surrounding the couple has been erratic and confusing for observers. Lee previously followed and unfollowed Price on social platforms. He also shared quotes that appeared directed at her, leading Price to joke about her inability to keep up with the bizarre online behavior. This digital noise added to the speculation about the status of their marriage.

Recent Speculation And Dating App Block

Speculation about Price moving on from Lee intensified after she was seen with AI mogul Felix Henderson. The two were photographed together at the Glamour Awards in London. Price clarified that Henderson was a work colleague representing the OhChat app. She insisted their meeting was entirely professional and unrelated to her personal life.

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Despite rumors, Price confirmed she remains unable to date freely due to technical issues. She revealed she was blocked from using the Raya dating app because she entered the wrong email address years ago. She has been unable to resolve the block or unblock her own account. For now, she remains single but happy to do what she wants without needing to answer to anyone.