Katie Price reveals she had her third nose surgery in Belgium on Tuesday, citing body autonomy as she faces family concerns over her extensive plastic surgery history.

Katie Price, the 48-year-old former glamour model and media personality, has undergone her third nose job, emerging with bandages covering her face following surgery in Belgium. The star stepped out of her hotel on Tuesday wearing a corset-style top and cropped furry jacket, with her nose wrapped in surgical padding and tape. Despite appearing to be in pain, she applied a full face of makeup during her post-surgery outing, reiterating her stance on personal autonomy by declaring the procedure her right.

Third Nose Job Details and Medical History

Price, who began her plastic surgery journey at age 20, has accumulated an estimated 30 to 40 procedures over the past 28 years. Her first rhinoplasty took place in 2007 when she was 29, while the second occurred in 2023 to correct a wonky appearance resulting from a lip lift incision. The latest operation in January 2025 involved a mini nose lift alongside facelift tweaks and ear pinning in Belgium. Overall, her medical history includes six face lifts, 17 breast augmentations, dental work, and a fox eye operation.

Also read Katie Price Visits Lee Andrews in Dubai Amid Relationship Reflections

Sister Sophie Price Expresses Health Concerns

While Price maintains that her body decisions are her own, her sister Sophie Price has expressed ongoing worries about her appearance and potential body dysmorphia. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Price admitted that Sophie frequently questions her need for repeated surgeries, such as lip enhancements. Price responded dismissively to these concerns, stating she wants the procedures regardless of necessity, and emphasized that her family shares the same values and humor despite their differences in taste and lifestyle choices.

Financial Aspects of Extensive Cosmetic Work

Price estimates that she has only paid approximately £40,000 for her extensive history of cosmetic procedures, a fraction of the expected cost due to complimentary offers. She attributes this reduced financial burden to the numerous free procedures she has been offered by clinics and providers. This financial arrangement has allowed her to continue her surgical journey without the prohibitive costs typically associated with such high-volume cosmetic interventions.

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Upcoming Dubai Trips and Personal Life Updates

Looking ahead, Price announced plans to travel to Dubai on Wednesday for further treatments, including bum filler and facial injectables. During this trip, she also intends to visit her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, ending speculation about their interactions. Price and Andrews separated in September after she discovered his bank account contained only £2.22, leading to fears of a messy divorce with the self-proclaimed millionaire who has been linked to fraud allegations.

New Documentary Coverage of Lee Andrews Fraud

Price is set to appear in a new documentary with Sky, focusing on the fraudulent activities of Lee Andrews and other victims of his scams. The project, described as similar to Tinder Swindler, aims to expose the conman's tricks and the financial losses suffered by those he targeted. This media coverage will provide a platform for Price and other victims to discuss their experiences, adding another layer to her public narrative beyond her ongoing cosmetic procedures.