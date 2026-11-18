Katie Price reveals she underwent a third nose job in Belgium, sparking discussion about her extensive surgical history and body image choices.

British media personality Katie Price has undergone her third nose job in Belgium, emerging from her clinic with her face wrapped in bandages, padding, and surgical tape. The 48-year-old former glamour model was spotted leaving her hotel on Tuesday, dressed in a corset-style top under a cropped furry jacket, while managing a full face of makeup despite visible signs of discomfort.

Third Rhinoplasty and Surgical History

Price confirmed the procedure on Tuesday after stepping out with significant post-operative swelling and bandaging covering the surgical site. This operation marks the third rhinoplasty in her extensive medical history, following initial work in 2007 when she was 29 years old. Her second procedure occurred in 2023, where she sought to correct a wonky appearance resulting from a previous lip lift incision. More recently, in January 2025, she underwent a mini nose lift alongside other facial tweaks and ear pinning procedures to refine her aesthetic further.

Also read Katie Price Confirms Dubai Trip and Surgery With Husband Lee Andrews

The star estimates she has completed between 30 and 40 cosmetic procedures over the past 28 years, beginning with her first breast augmentation at age 20. Her surgical portfolio includes six face lifts, 17 breast augmentations, various dental works, and a fox eye operation. Despite the volume of interventions, Price asserts she has paid only approximately £40,000 for all these services, attributing the lower cost to numerous complimentary procedures offered to her over the decades.

Family Dynamics and Body Dysmorphia

Price has openly discussed the tension between her personal autonomy and her family's concerns regarding her mental health. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed that her sister, Sophie Price, worries about her body dysmorphia, a condition Price admitted she will always have. When Sophie expressed concern over recent lip fillings, Price responded with a defiant stance, stating that she does not need the procedures but wants them, emphasizing that it is her choice to make.

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Price emphasized that she acknowledges the medical risks involved in every surgical intervention but maintains that it is her body and her rules. She described her relationship with Sophie as strong, noting that despite past arguments, they speak every day and trust each other. Price contrasted her sister's genuine care with the motives of others in her life who she claims were only interested in her finances.

Future Procedures and Personal Conflicts

Beyond her current recovery, Price has outlined ambitious plans for further cosmetic work, including a scheduled trip to Dubai for beauty treatments. In a pre-recorded episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, titled Yes I'm Going Back To Dubai, she announced she would be traveling to the UAE on Wednesday. During this trip, she plans to receive buttock filler and additional facial injectables, continuing her pattern of frequent medical aesthetics visits.

Price also confirmed she will use this Dubai trip to meet with her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, a self-professed millionaire. Their separation occurred in September after Price discovered Andrews had only £2.22 in his bank account, leading to fears of a messy divorce. Andrews has been accused of being a conman, and Price has stated she is no longer willing to keep such matters secret.

Documentary Plans and Public Scrutiny

Looking ahead, Price is set to appear in a new documentary produced in collaboration with Sky, which will explore the fraudulent activities of her husband. The film aims to document the tricks used by Andrews and feature other victims who lost money to his swindling. Price indicated she is ready to join a long line of people exposing his actions, marking a significant shift in her public narrative regarding her marriage and financial safety.

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The combination of her ongoing surgical journey and the upcoming documentary highlights Price's continued presence in the public eye. While her sister Sophie continues to monitor her well-being, Price remains focused on her personal choices and public engagements. Her recent appearance in Belgium serves as another chapter in a long career defined by constant physical transformation and media controversy.