Katie Price faces MRI and ECG tests after revealing unexplained weight loss. The 48-year-old confirms she is not using Ozempic and suspects premenopause.

British glamour model Katie Price is undergoing comprehensive medical testing to determine the cause of her significant recent weight loss. The 48-year-old television personality confirmed she must undergo an electrocardiogram, MRI scan, and bone density assessment following advice from medical professionals.

Medical Testing Reveals Heart and Body Checks

Price spoke candidly with her sister Sophie about her health during an episode of The Katie Price Show podcast. She explained that doctors ordered the scans to investigate why her body mass had plummeted in recent months. The specific tests include an ECG to check her heart function, an MRI scan, and a bone examination.

Also read Katie Price Undergoes Third Nose Job in Belgium Amidst Ongoing Surgery Journey

She stated that she does not want to remain at such a low weight and hopes that increased gym activity will help her build muscle mass. The medical team is also monitoring her condition as she suffers from very low blood pressure. Price confirmed she is trying to gain weight while receiving professional medical advice.

Denial of Weight Loss Medication Use

Addressing widespread public speculation, Price explicitly denied using prescription weight loss drugs. During a March appearance on Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid questioned her about potential medication use. Price responded that blood tests confirmed she is not taking Ozempic or similar drugs.

Advertisement

Instead, medical professionals identified that she is lacking iron. Doctors are currently investigating other potential nutritional deficiencies. Price also noted that she is currently going through premenopause, which may be contributing to her physical changes.

Family Concerns and Junior Moore Intervention

Her son, Junior Moore, has publicly expressed concern about her eating habits. He created an Instagram video showing himself preparing a large pasta dinner for his mother. Moore stated he had to cook because she often does not prepare meals for herself.

Junior urged the public to normalize cooking dinner for their mothers. He remarked that his mother would not eat otherwise. Price acknowledged the gesture, stating she loved the pasta dish and noted he also prepared a second meal for the following day.

Ongoing Medical Appointments and Next Steps

The medical investigation continues with scheduled appointments for further blood tests. Price must visit a gastroenterologist to explore digestive system issues as a potential cause for her weight loss. The specialist has requested two additional blood tests to complete their assessment.

Advertisement

Price has faced ongoing health scrutiny since January when she appeared gaunt in photographs. She previously sought medical advice in August after her family raised alarms. The upcoming results from the gastroenterologist will determine the next steps in her treatment plan.