Glamour model Katie Price, 48, faces medical scrutiny for sudden weight loss. She reveals low blood pressure and upcoming MRI scans to investigate health concerns.

Glamour model Katie Price has officially confirmed she is undergoing extensive medical testing to determine the cause of her significant recent weight loss. The forty-eight-year-old star discussed her health struggles in detail with her sister Sophie during an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show. This disclosure follows months of public concern regarding her visibly thin appearance and recent comments about her physical condition. Fans and family members have expressed alarm as her weight has dropped sharply, prompting her to seek immediate medical intervention.

Medical Evaluations and Heart Scans

Price revealed that doctors have ordered a series of diagnostic procedures to investigate her condition. She stated she must undergo an ECG to monitor her heart function and an MRI scan to check her internal organs. Additionally, she mentioned a bone-related test is scheduled to provide a comprehensive view of her skeletal health. These tests are part of a broader effort to understand why her body has become so thin despite her efforts to maintain muscle mass through gym visits.

Also read Katie Price Undergoes Third Nose Job in Belgium Amidst Ongoing Surgery Journey

Low Blood Pressure and Dietary Struggles

Alongside the imaging tests, Price disclosed that she suffers from very low blood pressure, which complicates her overall health picture. Her son Junior has been actively involved in ensuring she maintains proper nutrition. He shared an Instagram video where he prepared a large pasta dish for his mother to encourage her to eat. Junior expressed frustration that she does not cook for herself, urging the public to normalize checking on their parents' eating habits.

Addressing Ozempic Rumors and Iron Deficiency

Price has consistently denied using weight loss medications such as Ozempic, a claim that has been under intense public scrutiny. She explained that medical blood tests have confirmed she is not using such drugs. However, doctors have identified that she is lacking in iron. She also revealed that she is currently going through premenopause, which may be contributing to her physical changes. These medical findings were discussed in detail with Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid earlier in the year.

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Gastroenterologist Referrals and Further Testing

The investigation into her weight loss has extended to specialist care for her digestive system. Price confirmed she has been referred to a gastroenterologist to get to the bottom of the issue. The specialist has requested two additional blood tests before determining the next steps in her treatment plan. She admitted she is unsure of the specific markers being tested for but trusts the process to identify the root cause. This referral follows earlier concerns raised in January about her gaunt appearance.

Public Reaction and Future Health Outlook

Price remains hopeful that building muscle at the gym will help her regain a healthy weight. She emphasized that she does not want to remain skinny and is taking proactive steps to improve her physical state. Despite the severity of her symptoms, she maintains that she is healthy and asks the public not to worry excessively. The ongoing tests will provide clarity on her condition, offering a path forward for her recovery and long-term well-being.