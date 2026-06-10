Katie Price Turns to Retail Therapy Amid Husband's Imprisonment in Dubai

Katie Price distracts herself with shopping while husband Lee Andrews remains in a Dubai prison on fraud charges. She refuses to pay his £140,000 bail or set up a fundraiser, despite his requests. The article covers her shopping trip, her stance, and warnings from his exes.

Katie Price , the 48-year-old former glamour model, sought solace in retail therapy on Wednesday amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding her incarcerated husband, Lee Andrews . Looking subdued but determined, she was spotted browsing high street shops in her hometown, emerging from the shoe store Office with a large bag.

Dressed in a tight cropped T-shirt that showcased her tattooed stomach, white trousers, and a cross-body bag, she also wore a clip-on microphone as she filmed content for her social media platforms. This shopping trip came as a brief escape from the drama enveloping her personal life. Lee Andrews, 43, is currently detained at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations.

Reports reveal that he has requested his wife to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the £140,000 needed for his release. Initially, Katie had been prepared to pay £6,500, believing that was the required fee to free her husband.

However, upon arriving at the courthouse with her credit card, she was informed that the actual amount was £140,000, as Lee is involved in another pending case related to property. Katie has since declined to pay this sum. During a phone conversation with Lee, Katie allegedly dismissed the idea of a fundraiser, stating, 'No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' She has made it clear that she will never give him money, recounting her history as a breadwinner in her past relationships. When questioned about being the primary financial support for Lee, she retorted, 'You don't know that, I don't know that.

' Katie described the situation as 'real life' and emphasized her strength despite the strain. She acknowledged the criticism she faces, with people calling her 'stupid,' but insisted she is not living for others. Since Katie married Lee, two of his ex-partners have come forward with warnings. Crystal Janke, 40, claimed that Lee tricked her into giving him £123,000 for an investment promise that never materialized.

His ex-fiancée Alana Percival also issued warnings on social media. Additionally, Katie met with Lee's ex-wife Dina Taji in Dubai, who warned her face-to-face about Lee's alleged conman behavior. The Daily Mail revealed that Lee had taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge, leading to a legal case and a travel ban from Dubai. After the meeting, Katie admitted that her eyes had been opened to the truth about her husband





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