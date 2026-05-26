Katie Price turns to Olivia Attwood amid Lee Andrews' mysterious disappearance

Katie Price has filmed a new Instagram video with newly-single pal Olivia Attwood, discussing their missing husbands amid Lee Andrews' mysterious disappearance.

Katie Price has turned to newly-single pal Olivia Attwood on Monday as they took to Instagram amid Lee Andrews ' mysterious disappearance . Lee vanished on May 13, claiming he was kidnapped after being arrested and bundled into a van.

Katie has filmed a new Instagram video with Olivia, joking around and missing their husbands. Meanwhile, the drama over Lee's whereabouts continued to unfold this weekend amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. Katie is incensed at what has played out, genuinely loving Lee but worried about his safety





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Katie Price Olivia Attwood Lee Andrews Mysterious Disappearance Kidnapping Arrested Bundled Into A Van Hooded Hands Tied Black Site Missing Husband Olivia Attwood Bradley Dack Pete Wicks Lee Andrews' Whereabouts Lee Andrews' Phone Lee Andrews' Social Media Kidnappers Olivia Attwood's Marriage Olivia Attwood's Instagram Lee Andrews' Arrest Lee Andrews' Arrest Warrants Lee Andrews' Dubai Prison Lee Andrews' Safety Katie Price's Reaction Katie Price's Social Media

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Drama over Katie Price's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews continues with phone claimsThe businessman, 43, vanished 12 days ago in Dubai, and Katie, 48, alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and bundled into a van. On Saturday, his father reported he's in prison, but his phone has been turned back on, leading to the claimed return.

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Katie Price Husband's Disappearance and Social Media Activity ScrutinizedNew developments in the mystery of Katie Price's missing husband Lee Andrews, who has been reported by his father to be in prison in Dubai, leading to claims of his phone being reactivated and social media activity suggesting he re-emerged, followed by a mysterious Instagram user, sparking outrage from Katie and raising questions about his whereabouts.

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Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews' Disappearance and Social Media ActivityThe drama surrounding Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews' disappearance and his alleged social media activity has been unfolding. Lee Andrews, 43, vanished 12 days ago, and Katie Price, 48, claimed he was kidnapped. However, his father reported that he is currently locked up in a prison in Dubai. There are claims that Lee's phone has been turned back on, and he has been using it to follow another woman on Instagram.

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Katie Price posts Instagram video with Olivia Attwood amid Lee Andrews' disappearanceKatie Price has filmed a new Instagram video with Love Island star Olivia, who split from her footballer husband Bradley Dack earlier this year. They appear to be joking about their missing husbands

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