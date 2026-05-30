Katie Price takes to Snapchat to showcase her surgically enhanced assets after Instagram account is taken down

Katie Price has taken to Snapchat to showcase her surgically enhanced assets in a barely there bikini, after her Instagram account was taken down following 'ludicrous' claims she 'flashed her breasts'. The ex-glamour model, 48, flaunted her figure in the tiny two-piece while enjoying the UK heatwave. Her Instagram profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and her husband Lee Andrews had finally spoken, which added to the confusion surrounding their saga.

Katie Price has taken to Snapchat to showcase her surgically enhanced assets in a barely there bikini, after her Instagram account was taken down following 'ludicrous' claims she 'flashed her breasts'.

The ex-glamour model, 48, flaunted her figure in the tiny two-piece while enjoying the UK heatwave. Her Instagram profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and her husband Lee Andrews had finally spoken, which added to the confusion surrounding their saga. Sources have revealed that her profile will be back up within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies.

The drama surrounding Lee's arrest and imprisonment in a Dubai prison has been ongoing, with Katie, 48, debunking claims that he had been kidnapped and was being held in a prison cell. However, a source has now come forward to reveal that Lee was actually detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.

Katie had been beset with worry after Lee went missing two weeks ago, but on Wednesday she confirmed she'd finally spoken to him after he called her from a prison in Dubai. Her Instagram then vanished on Thursday.

However, a source has now said that the misunderstanding with Meta has been resolved and her profile will be back up soon. They added that the spotlight is on Katie like never before at the moment, so miserable keyboard warriors with nothing better to do write in to complain about her content.

They also stated that she posts a lot about her CBD oil and gummies but these are perfectly legal, and she obviously has a deal in place and certain commitments. The source also mentioned that it's all been sorted now and her profile will be back up very soon.

In a chat on her podcast The Katie Price show released on Thursday morning, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone. Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained.

He appeared to still be active on social media, and claims at the time suggested that he had been using his mobile phone. A source claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning. But Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation.

He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She then also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. 'But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him 'apparently you've followed another woman!... ' The Daily Mail has contacted Katie Price's representative for comment





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