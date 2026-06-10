Katie Price Takes Break from Husband's Drama to Try Sound Bath and Reiki Healing

Katie Price has taken a break from the drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews to try a candlelit sound bath and Reiki healing session. The session, which she shared on Snapchat, involved lying on the floor with an eye mask and headphones on while a Reiki healer worked on her. Katie's husband Lee is currently locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations and has reportedly requested that his wife set up a GoFundMe to raise the £140,000 he needs to get out of prison.

Katie Price took a break from the drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews to try a candlelit sound bath and Reiki healing session. The session, which she shared on Snapchat, involved lying on the floor with an eye mask and headphones on while a Reiki healer worked on her.

The Reiki healer claims to channel energy and heal people through their palms, while sound bath sessions use a gong, Tibetan singing bowls, or chimes to deliver a healing meditative experience. Katie's husband Lee is currently locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations and has reportedly requested that his wife set up a GoFundMe to raise the £140,000 he needs to get out of prison.

Despite the pressure to come up with a six-figure sum, Katie has said she will 'never' give her husband any money, stating that she has always been the breadwinner in their relationship. She has also been warned by Lee's exes about his conman ways, with one of his ex-fiancées issuing a warning on social media.

Katie had previously shared that she was told she would have to pay £140,000 to get Lee out of prison, but has viewed paying the money as a reckless move. She has stayed strong through the tough few weeks and has a smile on her face, but has been called stupid and trolled on social media. Despite this, Katie has said she is not living for everyone else and will do what she wants to do.

Katie's husband Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in one of his exes' names without her knowledge, and has also been accused of hoodwinking another ex into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company. Katie has declined to pay the £140,000 to get Lee out of prison and has said she will never give him any money. She has also been warned by Lee's exes about his conman ways, and has stayed strong through the tough few weeks





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Reiki Healing Sound Bath Dubai Fraud Allegations Gofundme

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