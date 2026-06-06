Katie Price Struggles with Stress-Induced Weight Loss as Husband Remains Imprisoned, Seeks Advice from Ex-Partner

Katie Price confronts severe stress and weight loss while navigating her husband Lee Andrews' imprisonment and fraud allegations. She meets with his ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai, accepts the end of her marriage, and removes her wedding ring. Despite emotional turmoil, she shares both an inspirational message and a concerning snapshot of her frail health on social media, highlighting the physical toll of ongoing crises.

Katie Price is striving to continue with her normal life and shared an inspirational Instagram message on Friday - despite admitting her body is "skeletal" after stress-induced weight loss amid husband Lee Andrew's imprisonment.

The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her marriage to Lee is over and removing her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina Taji. Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

And while Katie navigates the future of her relationship she shared a post on her Story comparing "old me" - which showed a character crying on the floor - to "new me" who was moving forward in life. However just shortly afterwards over on Snapchat she shared a worrying clip in a pair of tight black leggings where her very slim frame was displayed. She said: "I am so stressed at the minute. Look, I'm just losing weight.

" She then compared her figure to a cartoon character, saying: "I actually look like a Skeletor. " Pointing to her thigh gap she added: "Look, look at that gap... Life in general is stress but I'm good. What I mean is I'm good and everything but obviously it takes a toll on your body.

Because my adrenaline is like... That's what it is, it's the adrenaline pumping.

" Despite her weight woes she did also take to Instagram to support her son Junior, 20, as he performed in Monaco amid the Grand Prix. Sharing a clip of him she penned: "So proud of my son". Last month Katie spent some quality time with Princess and Junior as they celebrated her 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home. Despite their mother's turbulent personal life, Princess and Junior appeared in good spirits as they smiled in the sun.

On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Katie has met up with Lee's ex-partner Dina for a "woman-to-woman" chat in Dubai, after accepting her marriage is over. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai.

Hours after her conversation with Dina, Katie flew home to the UK and was pictured without her wedding ring, in pictures obtained by The Mirror. Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband, who is currently locked up in a Dubai prison.

Katie, who travelled to Dubai with her videographer Matt earlier this week, filmed the pair's conversation and teased a potential release, rumoured to be on her podcast. In the video shared on the Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast, she says: "Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we've had a long chat and that's for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I'm glad we met.

" Dina has earlier said: "Just out of respect, if there's anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her about anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face. I don't care about coming on here and all this noise that's happening.

" Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed. The mother-of-five has concluded that the only way he will get out of the prison is if she pays the money herself - which she now recognises would be reckless





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