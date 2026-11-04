Katie Price Spotted with OhChat Founder Felix Henderson at Glamour Awards

Katie Price was seen flirting with Felix Henderson, founder of OhChat, at the Glamour Awards, weeks after her split from Lee Andrews who was jailed for fraud.

Katie Price was photographed engaging in flirtatious behavior with technology executive Felix Henderson during the Glamour Awards in London on Tuesday night. The 48-year-old media personality and mother-of-five was observed exchanging contact information with the 32-year-old founder and Chief Operating Officer of OhChat, an artificial intelligence application company, inside the event's VIP area.

Katie Price Moves On From Lee Andrews

Katie Price appeared to be advancing quickly in her personal life following her separation from Lee Andrews in September, a breakup that occurred after merely nine months of marriage. The former glamour model, 48, has been the subject of intense public scrutiny since she discovered that Andrews, 43, possessed only £2.22 in his bank account despite claiming to be a self-professed millionaire. This financial revelation served as the immediate trigger for the end of their union, leading to what sources have described as an impending messy divorce process.

Also read Former MP Katie Wallis Sentenced for Doctored Passport Gambling Offense

The OhChat Platform and Business Background

Felix Henderson operates as the co-founder and COO of OhChat, a London-based technology firm that has gained attention for its unique approach to digital content creation. The platform provides an 'AI OnlyFans' style service, allowing users to interact with autonomous artificial intelligence digital twins of real-life content creators within the not-safe-for-work sector. Notably, Katie Price's Page Three persona, Jordan, is featured on the application as one of the available creators for users to engage with.

Felix Henderson Career Trajectory

Before establishing his current role in the artificial intelligence sector, Felix Henderson built his professional background in journalism and brand consulting. His earlier career included working with prominent global corporations such as BMW and Microsoft, where he developed expertise in brand strategy before transitioning into the tech industry. Henderson was also previously photographed alongside political figure Nigel Farage in 2017, indicating his presence in various high-profile social circles prior to his current venture.

Advertisement

Conflicting Signals About Lee Andrews Relationship

While Price was spotted with Henderson, conflicting reports have emerged regarding her status with Lee Andrews, particularly following events over Halloween weekend. Price was observed wearing her diamond engagement ring in Manchester, leading to speculation that she and Andrews were reconciling after Andrews tagged her in a post about soulmates. The couple appeared to share sentiments about recognizing each other instantly and feeling comfortable from the start, with Andrews later refollowing Price on Instagram after making his page private.

Upcoming Sky and Mindhouse Documentary

Despite the rumors of reconciliation, Katie Price's representative stated to the Daily Mail last week that the couple were not back together as far as they were aware. Instead, Price is reportedly preparing to appear in a new documentary with Sky, produced by Mindhouse, a company co-owned by Louis Theroux. The project will examine the full story of Lee Andrews, featuring victims of his fraud and detailing his time in Dubai's Al-Awir jail where he was recently released for the second time this year on various fraud charges.

Andrews has also been the subject of a deep dive into his con artist world, with sources claiming Price will join a long line of people who were victims of his swindling. The documentary aims to uncover the truth behind the headlines through a 360-degree look at the story, incorporating voices from multiple contributors rather than focusing on a single perspective. This upcoming media exposure adds another layer of complexity to Price's public narrative as she navigates the aftermath of the separation and her new professional and personal endeavors.