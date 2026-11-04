Katie Price Spotted Flirting With OhChat Founder Felix Henderson at Glamour Awards

Katie Price was seen exchanging numbers with AI mogul Felix Henderson at the Glamour Awards, weeks after her split from Lee Andrews.

Katie Price was spotted engaging in flirtatious behavior with technology entrepreneur Felix Henderson during the Glamour Awards held in London on Tuesday night. The former glamour model, aged 48, appeared to be moving forward with her personal life shortly after separating from her husband Lee Andrews in September following a nine-month marriage.

Interaction With OhChat Co-Founder

Price was observed exchanging contact information with 32-year-old Felix Henderson inside the VIP area of the event while enjoying drinks together. Henderson serves as the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of OhChat, a London-based artificial intelligence company that offers digital twin interactions for content creators in the adult entertainment sector.

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The interaction marked a visible shift for the mother-of-five, who had recently navigated the public complexities of her separation. Sources indicated she was receiving significant attention from the suit-wearing businessman during the evening event.

Recent Marital Speculation And Ring Wear

This sighting follows conflicting signals regarding Price's relationship status with Lee Andrews over recent weekends. During Halloween weekend, Price was photographed flashing a wedding ring while attending a night out in Manchester, fueling rumors of reconciliation.

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Both individuals had previously engaged in social media activity involving posts about soulmates, which initially suggested they were attempting to repair their union. However, Price subsequently deleted photos of the couple from her online profiles, and her representative confirmed to the Daily Mail that the pair were not back together.

Documentary Production And Legal Context

Amidst these personal developments, reports indicate that Price is preparing for a complex divorce process and will participate in a new documentary project. The production, handled by Mindhouse and broadcast on Sky, aims to examine the fraudulent activities associated with her ex-husband.

Andrews was recently released from Dubai's Al-Awir jail for the second time this year on various fraud charges. The documentary intends to feature multiple voices to provide a comprehensive look at the impact of his actions on victims and those involved.

App Integration And Future Steps

Notably, Price's Page Three persona Jordan is available as an interactive creator on the OhChat platform managed by Henderson. This connection adds another layer to their professional overlap beyond the social event in London.

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As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on how Price navigates her public image while dealing with the aftermath of her marriage to Andrews. The upcoming documentary promises to shed further light on the situation as it unfolds.