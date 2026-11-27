Katie Price returns to the road in Sussex driving a £4000 2006 VW Beetle after a six-month license ban, revealing insurance struggles and parking infractions.

Television personality Katie Price has been photographed driving a modest vehicle in Sussex on Friday, marking her return to the roads after a significant legal hiatus. The 48-year-old former glamour model was seen operating a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle, a stark departure from the luxury cars she previously possessed, following the conclusion of a six-month driving disqualification.

Vehicle Choice and Insurance Challenges

Price's decision to utilize a 2006 VW Beetle, valued at approximately £4000, stems from the practical difficulties she faces in securing automobile insurance. Despite her self-described identity as a petrol head who typically enjoys flashy vehicles, recent history of multiple driving bans has severely limited her options with major insurers. She has publicly acknowledged that obtaining coverage for high-value assets is currently impossible, forcing her to prioritize accessibility over status.

Also read Princess Andre Discusses Katie Price Comparisons and Beauty Empire Plans

The star explained during a podcast appearance with her sister Sophie on The Katie Price Show that she is desperate to regain mobility for everyday tasks. She stated she would accept driving anything from a Fiat 500 to a golf buggy or quad bike, provided the cost of insurance is manageable. Her primary motivation is simply the ability to travel from point A to point B for essential errands such as shopping or visiting family.

Origin of the Six-Month Disqualification

The most recent driving ban was imposed after Price failed to respond to official police correspondence regarding a speeding violation. In September, she revealed that she ignored letters concerning a ticket for traveling at 80mph. This specific infraction resulted in a six-month license suspension, which concluded in time for her recent appearance in public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Price noted that she had already begun the administrative process of reinstating her license by completing the necessary application forms. She expressed anticipation for the return of her credentials, comparing her excitement to that of waiting for Christmas Eve. Medical grounds had previously been cited by a third party as a reason for her inability to drive, but she confirmed that doctors have cleared her to resume driving.

Public Appearance and Parking Violation

During her outing in Sussex, Price was captured by a companion while walking along the street and later at a petrol station. She dressed in a smart black coat and carried a Gucci Padlock Medium GG Shoulder Bag, which costs £2,072, before removing her outer layer to reveal a pink jumper while refueling. Her demeanor appeared relaxed and cheerful as she posed for photographs.

However, her reintegration into traffic was not without minor legal complications. The star parked her VW Beetle on a double yellow line, a maneuver that risks a Penalty Charge Notice from local authorities. Despite the potential for a fine, Price did not appear concerned about the parking restriction violation during the photoshoot.

Personal Context and Past Vehicles

This return to driving occurs against a backdrop of significant personal change for the star. Price recently ended her relationship with her husband, Lee Andrews, after discovering his financial reality was vastly different from his claims. She found that his bank account contained only £2.22, despite his assertions of being a millionaire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The modesty of her current vehicle contrasts sharply with her previous automotive history. She previously owned a pink Range Rover Sport, a vehicle worth around £140,000, which she sold last year. The shift from high-end luxury to a basic economy car highlights the immediate constraints imposed by her insurance status and legal history. Her current focus remains on securing a reliable, affordable method of transportation that complies with the requirements of insurance providers willing to cover her profile.