Katie Price sings emotional song for missing husband after raising standards

Katie Price, the former glamour model, sang an emotional song for her missing husband Lee Andrews on Friday despite earlier posts about entering her 'comeback era.' She revealed she had 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, to express her missing her husband. The song includes lyrics like 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.' It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that her husband has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her birthday.

Heartbroken Katie Price sang an emotional song for her missing husband Lee Andrews on Friday despite earlier posts about entering her ' comeback era .

' After previously saying she had called off the search for the 'missing' businessman, the former glamour model, 48, revealed she had 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here. Uploading a photo montage to her Instagram Story, she wrote: 'Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing so I did this song quick as words mean so much to the situation.

' Lyrics include: 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.

' It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that he has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her birthday





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Husband Emotional Song Comeback Era Raising Standards Working On Herself Followed A Mystery Woman On Instagram Biker Babe Navy Veteran Rubicon Disaster Response Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews goes missing with 'avid conspiracy theorist' claimKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has gone missing but she believes he has been kidnapped by officials and not taken by extremists ascribed by Lee himself. Lee’s disappearance has been compared to a storyline, with his last messages to Katie suggesting he was being held in a 'black site'. Lee Andrews boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people so a claim Lee’s wife adopted she never actually believed she may have adopted in order to get leverage. report Lee Andrews spent two months in Bangladesh; he was held on‚security concerns‚ following this truthhe may not have cheated on his ex or been behind her assault suit.while there is speculation that Lee was assassinated publicly​​ in return for information about his family contacts.Until now Lee was never held by insurgent methods

Read more »

Katie Price shares cryptic posts about focusing on herself after Lee Andrews' disappearanceLove island winner Katie Price has been spotted wandering alone on a beach, but her representatives have yet to utter a peep about our contact so we cannot confirm whether or not she has discovered anything

Read more »

Katie Price Steps Back From Search for 'Kidnapped' Husband Lee Andrews, Police Now Handling CaseKatie Price, a former glamour model and the mother of five, announced that she is giving up the search for her husband Lee Andrews, who disappeared a week ago. The police are now handling the case after she feared he had been kidnapped and put in a van.

Read more »

Katie Price Ceases Public Search for Missing Husband Lee Andrews After Kidnapping ClaimsMedia personality Katie Price has announced she is stepping back from the public search for her husband, Lee Andrews, who vanished a week ago amid claims of kidnapping and police involvement.

Read more »