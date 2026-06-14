Katie Price Shares Topless Pool Selfie Amid Husband Lee Andrews' Dubai Prison Release

Katie Price posted a topless Instagram photo in a purple bikini bottom following news that her husband Lee Andrews was released from a Dubai prison on fraud charges. Andrews faced a £140,000 bail demand in a separate property case, which Price refused to pay. Family members, including her sister Sophie, have expressed concern over Price's relationship and her time away from her children, urging her to leave Andrews, who is described as a conman and a fraud.

Katie Price , the former glamour model, left her fans stunned on Sunday night with a provocative Instagram post. The 48 year old shared a racy snap where she appeared topless, wearing only tiny purple bikini bottoms while seated in a pool.

With her back to the camera, she showcased her surgically enhanced assets and an array of tattoos, including prominent angel wings across her back and a distinctive underwear design inked on her skin. The post was captioned simply with a lipstick kiss emoji. This display of confidence and relaxation comes amid a tumultuous period for Price, following reports that her husband, Lee Andrews, has been released from prison in Dubai.

Andrews, a self-proclaimed billionaire aged 43, had been incarcerated in Al Awir Central Prison on fraud allegations. Price had previously disclosed that a substantial six-figure sum was demanded for his release. While she initially prepared to pay a reported £6,500 fee, she later faced a demand for £140,000 linked to a separate property case involving Andrews. Price publicly stated she would not contribute any money, emphasizing her history as the sole breadwinner in her relationships.

Following Andrews' release, a friend of Katie Price revealed that he FaceTimed her shortly after gaining freedom. Despite her initial thrill at hearing from him, Price was reportedly demanding answers, refusing to pay any portion of the £140,000 bail fine. The friend elaborated on Price's complex emotional state: 'Of course she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she's not stupid. She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man.

But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him.

' However, the friend was unequivocal in condemning Andrews, stating: 'But make no bones about it: Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

' A recent photograph of Andrews shows him wearing a baseball cap, with a heavy tan and his characteristic cheerful smile, a stark contrast to the legal turmoil surrounding him. The situation has raised concerns among Price's family regarding her wellbeing and the welfare of her children. Insiders indicate that her family is 'very close to her' and 'all very concerned for her.

' A particular worry is the amount of time she spends away from her children, especially while traveling halfway around the world to Dubai. These family tensions were evident during a recent podcast episode featuring her sister Sophie. Sophie did not hold back her feelings about Andrews after he failed to appear for a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview.

Katie had claimed he was at the airport but could not board his flight due to a visa issue, even alleging she contacted the foreign office and was told a British man had been detained. Sophie dismissed this, accusing Andrews of 'massively mugging you off' publicly on live TV.

She bluntly told her sister, 'I can't even say his name, because he winds me up, I think he is a f**king d**khead on Instagram if I am honest and I think you deserve better Kate.

' Katie conceded that Andrews had made them both 'look a massive d**k,' describing the saga as 'a soap opera, some form of EastEnders. ' Despite the familial pressure, Katie has remained steadfast in her refusal to provide financial assistance, declaring to The Sun: 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner.

' When questioned about whether she would support him financially if his claimed billionaire status is false, she responded defensively: 'You don't know that, I don't know that. ' Katie Price's representatives declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail.





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