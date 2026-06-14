Katie Price Shares Provocative Poolside Photo Amid Husband Lee Andrews' Release from Dubai Prison

Katie Price posted a topless photo in a bikini while her husband, Lee Andrews, was released from a Dubai prison on fraud charges. Price refused to pay his £140,000 bail, with family expressing concern over her choices and well-being.

Katie Price , a well-known British media personality, sparked significant discussion among her followers after sharing a provocative image on Instagram. The post featured the 48-year-old posing topless by a swimming pool, wearing only small purple bikini bottoms.

The photograph, taken with her back to the camera, highlighted her extensive tattoo collection, most notably the large angel wings design on her back, as well as other inkings. She accompanied the image with a simple lipstick kiss emoji. This social media update coincided with major personal news concerning her husband, Lee Andrews. Andrews, a 43-year-old who often refers to himself as a billionaire, had been incarcerated in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison for the past month on fraud-related charges.

Price had publicly stated that a substantial six-figure sum was required to secure his release, with reports indicating the demanded amount was £140,000. According to a friend speaking with The Sun, Lee Andrews has now been released from detention. The friend elaborated that he immediately FaceTimed Price following his freedom, and while she was pleased to hear from him, she was also seeking explanations.

Price reportedly refused to contribute any money toward the bail, a decision influenced by the ongoing controversies surrounding her husband and the public perception of their relationship. The friend added a layer of complexity to the situation, noting that despite recognizing Andrews as a conman and a fraud,Price remains physically attracted to him and has been subject to love-bombing, making it difficult to leave.

The publication also released a recent photograph of Andrews post-release, showing him wearing a baseball cap and displaying a cheerful demeanor. When the Daily Mail sought comment, Price's representatives offered no response. The circumstances of Andrews' imprisonment became clearer as details emerged about a separate legal case involving property matters, which inflated the initial release fee from a rumored £6,500 to the much higher £140,000.

Price had even traveled to Dubai intending to pay the original amount, only to discover the revised, exorbitant figure. Reports also suggested that Andrews had inquired about the possibility of a crowdfunding campaign, such as a GoFundMe, to raise the bail money. Price allegedly dismissed the idea starkly in a phone call, telling him, 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Amid these developments, concerns have been rising within Price's family regarding her well-being and the welfare of her children. A friend indicated that family members are very close and increasingly worried, particularly because she has been spending extensive periods away from her kids while in Dubai. These familial worries were echoed by her sister Sophie during an episode of their podcast last month.

The conversation centered on Lee's failure to appear for a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview, an event for which he had promised to travel. Price relayed that he claimed to have been stopped at the airport due to a visa issue and that she had even contacted the foreign office, which confirmed a British man had been detained.

Sophie was blunt in her assessment, accusing Lee of 'mugging' her sister off publicly and labeling him a derogatory term on Instagram, while asserting that Price deserved better. Price herself has been firm in her stance regarding financial support, telling The Sun she will never give money to a man again, having consistently been the primary earner in her past relationships and divorces.

She directly told Lee she would not become his financial backer, even if his claimed billionaire status is questionable. When questioned about the possibility of supporting him should his financial situation be less robust than he portrays, she deflected, stating, 'You don't know that, I don't know that,' leaving the situation open to speculation. The saga continues to unfold as a very public drama, mixing legal troubles, family concerns, and social media theatrics





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Instagram Post Bail Money Family Concerns Relationship Drama

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