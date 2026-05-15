Katie Price Sends Mixed Signals About Husband Amidst Marital Turmoil

Katie Price's contradictory actions and statements about her husband, Lee Andrews, have raised eyebrows. Despite public criticism of his absence and removing her wedding ring, she posted a gushing tribute to him, insisting their love remains strong. However, behind-the-scenes tensions suggest otherwise, with Andrews facing travel bans and accusations of deception.

Katie Price left social media followers baffled on Friday with a cryptic post praising her husband, Lee Andrews , despite clear signs of marital turmoil. The reality TV star shared an Instagram image of two lovers embracing, captioned with a romantic quote: 'He's like all the love I've ever poured into the world finally found its way back to me, wrapped in human form.

' The post tagged her Dubai-based husband, suggesting affection, even though earlier that week, Price had removed her wedding ring and publicly criticized Andrews for failing to join her in the UK for a television interview. On Thursday, Price shared a photo with her eldest son, Harvey, where her ring finger was conspicuously bare, sparking rumors of a rocky patch in their marriage. During a candid segment on her podcast, Price admitted her husband's repeated no-shows had left her frustrated.

'I just want him here,' she said, adding that his absence made her look stupid during a live TV appearance. Price acknowledged speculation about Andrews being a 'con artist' but dismissed it, saying the only issue was his failure to visit the UK as promised.

Meanwhile, Andrews faced accusations of dishonesty after posting a misleading airport video. He claimed to be in Oman preparing to return to the UK, only for fans to debunk the lie by comparing ceiling designs, proving he was still at Dubai airport. Price, though openly hurt by his absences, maintained that their relationship was solid, stating her husband's inability to leave Dubai due to a travel ban was the sole strain.

She urged him to visit the UK to silence critics, though tensions remained as friends and fans expressed concern for her well-being. The couple, who married in January, now faces mounting scrutiny over the state of their relationship





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