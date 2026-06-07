Katie Price Says Eyes Opened After Confronting Imprisoned Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price returns from Dubai after visiting her imprisoned husband Lee Andrews and meeting his ex, realizing the extent of his deception.

Katie Price has revealed that her eyes have been opened after a trip to Dubai to confront her incarcerated husband, Lee Andrews , uncovered several truths about his situation and past.

The 48-year-old former glamour model returned from Dubai earlier this week after visiting Lee at Al Awir Central Prison, where he is being held on fraud allegations. She also met with his ex-partner, Dina Taji, who provided her with new information. Lee requires £140,000 to be paid for his release, though Katie had initially considered paying £6,500.

In a recent interview, Katie, who married Lee in January after a whirlwind romance, explained how talking to Dina has given her a new perspective on her marriage and Lee's actions. Katie visited the prison three times. On the third occasion, she managed to speak to Lee from half a mile away on the phone over a barbed wire wall.

She stated that the purpose of her visit was to help Lee and that he finally admitted to having a travel ban, which he had previously hidden from her. The couple had been scheduled to appear on Good Morning Britain for their first joint interview, but Lee failed to make it to the UK and then went missing before his father revealed he had been imprisoned. Katie told The Sun that Lee eventually told her about the travel ban.

She said it was not a big deal, but the issue was that he kept videoing himself saying he was at the airport and coming to England without actually turning up. Katie said she really believed Lee was trying to travel to England, but now she is questioning everything. She described the past few weeks as tough and said she wanted answers from Lee and was prepared to end the marriage if necessary.

Katie's doubts intensified after meeting Dina, who warned her face to face about Lee being a conman. The Daily Mail revealed in January that shortly after Katie's wedding to Lee, he took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. Dina then took legal action, resulting in a travel ban for Lee from Dubai. Katie met Dina for a woman to woman chat in Dubai this week.

Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's tactics but agreed to warn Katie about staying with her husband. After the meeting, Katie said her eyes have been opened and she needs time to think. She said she still cannot end things with Lee until she speaks to him. Since Katie married Lee, two of his exes have come forward advising Katie to run for the hills and not give him money.

Ex Crystal Janke claimed Lee tricked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, promising a return of £1 million. Another ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, issued warnings on social media. The Sun reported Katie was prepared to pay £6,500 to release Lee but was told £140,000 is needed. Katie concluded that the only way he will get out is if she pays the money herself, which she now recognizes would be reckless.

She insisted she isn't a mug and feels protected by the nation, but her actions suggest otherwise. Over the weekend, Katie declared her love for Lee and put her wedding ring back on. She shared a post on her Instagram Story showing her ring and wrote that she loves him. Friends say Katie will monetize the drama as her followers enjoy her scrapes.

A close friend told the Daily Mail that Katie is in pieces but puts on a brave face. The friend added that Lee is stuck in that hellhole of a prison and unless someone pays tens of thousands, he won't be released soon. It is unclear if Katie, a former bankrupt, could come up with the money even if she wanted to.

It appears that Lee's conman lifestyle has finally caught up with him, leaving Katie to deal with the fallout





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