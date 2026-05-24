Katie Price's Troubled Relationships: A Pattern of Trauma and Trauma-Focused Therapy

Katie Price's relationships have been marked by instability, with numerous engagements and marriages. She has spoken openly about being sexually abused as a child and a history of frightening relationships. The pattern of choosing partners who let her down is a result of her childhood experiences, where love was associated with fear and betrayal. Trauma-focused therapy can help break this pattern.

Katie Price is back in the news, this time due to her husband 'going missing' in Dubai, with his father suggesting he's been arrested and possibly in jail.

Her relationships have been tumultuous, with numerous engagements and marriages. She has spoken openly about being sexually abused as a child and a history of frightening relationships. The pattern of choosing partners who let her down is a result of her childhood experiences, where love was associated with fear and betrayal. Trauma-focused therapy can help break this pattern





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Katie Price Relationships Trauma Trauma-Focused Therapy Pattern Expectations

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