Katie Price's Posts Amid Husband's Vanishing

Katie Price has been sharing cryptic posts about focusing on herself after her husband Lee Andrews vanished. She has released a vlog begging for help in finding him and has shared messages about her own strength and resilience.

Katie Price has been sharing cryptic posts about focusing on herself a week after her husband Lee Andrews vanished. She uploaded a new vlog begging fans and the media to help find him, claiming he was kidnapped.

Just hours after the emotional video, she reposted a statement about accepting a situation. She also shared messages about knowing her worth and chasing her goals. Katie has said she believes Lee has been taken after he went dark mid-conversation last week, claiming he had been arrested.

However, she later clarified that she had been using Lee's Facebook after fans claimed to have seen him active online. A report claims Lee boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people in the weeks before his disappearance. Insiders accuse him of writing a storyline. Katie's last communication with Lee was a series of messages sent from 12:36am to 1:01am early last Thursday morning in Dubai time.

He told her he was arrested, would be in touch, and was ok. Katie asked where and why, expressing worry and love. Lee revealed he didn't know where he was being taken and that they had his other phone. He then shared his live location and told her to contact the embassy.

He also gave his father's number as an emergency contact. Lee then appeared to backtrack on his claims of being arrested, saying he was in a van being detained. Katie has said she is overwhelmed by the stress of Lee's disappearance. A friend told The Sun that Katie has been spiraling and this is not a publicity stunt. She still loves Lee despite his actions





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Kidnapping Disappearance Arms Dealer Social Media Vlog Crisis Love Support

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